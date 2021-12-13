Top 5 knockouts in the history of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF)

Since its debut in 2005, The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) has been the site of some of the most incredible knockouts in UFC history. Many fighters have competed on the show hoping to earn a UFC contract and maybe, one day, become champion. Several TUF participants have realized both dreams, such as the likes of Kamaru Usman, Michael Bisping, Matt Serra, and T.J. Dillashaw.

It’s no secret that fighters known for finishes have been given opportunities by the UFC. Looking back at past seasons, the number of elite-level strikers that have participated on the show is astonishing. Regardless of weight class, each season has featured a highlight-reel knockout.

Some past TUF competitors are remembered more for their knockouts on the show than what they accomplished in their careers. This list will look at the top five knockouts in the history of The Ultimate Fighter.

#5. Roy 'Big Country' Nelson vs. Brendan Schaub - TUF 10 (2009)

Kicking off this list of top five knockouts in TUF history is Roy 'Big Country' Nelson's victory over Brendan Schaub.

In a season that featured heavyweights, the Team Rashad teammates met in the finale to determine the TUF champion.

Nelson defeated fan-favorite Kimbo Slice, Justin Wren, and James McSweeney to get to the finals. Meanwhile, Schaub beat Demico Rogers, teammate Jon Madsen, and Marcus Jones to earn a crack at 'Big Country.'

Looking back, it’s hard to believe that Nelson even competed in that season of TUF. He already had 17 professional fights at that point and was much more experienced than the other competitors. Further, he had been in fights with recognized heavyweight names like UFC veteran Jeff Monson and Andrei Arlovski. One could make the argument that Nelson could've joined the UFC without having to go through TUF.

Experience showed when Nelson fought Schaub in the finale as he made quick work of his Team Rashad teammate. Nelson connected with a powerful right hand that caught Schaub behind the ear and knocked him down. He added a ground strike for good measure before referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the contest.

