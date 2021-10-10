Top 5 MMA films that you should watch now

Since MMA has grown in popularity, there has been an increase in the number of MMA-based films. This is significant because many films in general are now using elements of the sport for their fight scenes. Since MMA films typically have a limited budget compared to other action films, fight choreography becomes much more important.

With a greater emphasis being put on fight choreography, it makes the final product much more impressive and authentic. The final product puts lead actors' ability into perspective because they are not being assisted with high-end CGI. In doing so, many of these films have become cult classics since their release.

Although MMA has not been around for as long as boxing, there have been plenty of excellent MMA films. Here is a list of five MMA films that you should watch.

#5. MMA movie to revisit is Undisputed 2: Last Man Standing

Kicking off this list is Undisputed 2: Last Man Standing starring Michael Jai White and Scott Adkins. It is rare to see a direct-to-video sequel of a theatrical release receive a better critical reception. This sequel to its 2002 predecessor does just that as it exceeds all expectations.

For a low-budget film, Undisputed 2 did an excellent job with the fight choreography on a limited budget. The quality of the fight scenes makes Undisputed 2: Last Man Standing an entertaining film to revisit. Many fans of the Undisputed franchise consider it a trilogy that begins with Undisputed 2 and concludes with Boyka: Undisputed.

There are many fun debates online on which Undisputed film is best. If overall importance is the deciding factor, Undisputed 2 takes that debate and that's why it makes this list.

In Undisputed 2, White takes over the role of boxer George ‘Iceman’ Chambers, who was previously portrayed by Ving Rhames. The film also introduces Adkins as feared inmate Yuri Boyka. Undisputed 2 had a completely different cast and the franchise's change of direction led to two more sequels.

Boyka was so popular that he became the main character in the sequels, Undisputed III and Boyka: Undisputed. Adkins did such a fantastic job that he became synonymous with the Undisputed franchise and the character Yuri Boyka.

Since Undisputed II: Last Man Standing, Adkins has earned a great reputation for his work in action films. Adkins has since either starred in or had significant supporting roles in many popular direct-to-video and theatrical films. Adkins’ roles include The Expendables 2, Avengement, and Ip Man 4: The Finale.

