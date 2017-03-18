Top 5 pure athletes in the UFC today

These fighters rule the Octagon with their otherworldly athletic abilities.

Athleticism is one of the most sought-after attributes, not only in combat sports or the sporting world so to speak but in run-of-the-mill fitness regimes and everyday life as well. Most folks would lead you to believe that true athletic ability is God-given- an enigma of sorts- which in actuality is far from the truth.

True athleticism involves the ability to move your body in the most effective and functional manner, which in turn is a skill that takes years and years of high-level training sessions and sporting activities in order to master.

Our sport of MMA involves martial arts practitioners honing their skills, strength and endurance in daily training sessions. However, despite most of our MMA competitors possessing decent athletic abilities, it’s only a few special combatants that rise to the cream-of-the-crop in the athletic avenue of MMA competition.

That brings us to the sports’ premier organisation the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) and the world-class Octagon combatants. Today we take a look at our sports’ best athletes and reveal the secrets behind said athleticism:

#5 Demetrius ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson

The UFC’s first and only Flyweight (FLW) champion, Demetrius Johnson is, without a doubt, one of the most highly skilled and athletically gifted fighters to have ever competed in the sport. However, contrary to popular belief, DJ credits his otherworldly athleticism to his long history of strength and conditioning work, dating back to his college wrestling days.

‘Mighty Mouse’ competed as a track and cross country athlete alongside his amateur wrestling sessions, in order to improve his physical endurance and stamina for his favourite sport of wrestling. Furthermore, since joining forces with head coach Matt Hume, Johnson has ascended to the throne of the pound-for-pound greats of the sport.

After learning from his decision loss to Dominick Cruz, Johnson has fought tooth-and-nail to reach the pinnacle of the sport by capturing UFC gold and defending said gold nine-times consecutively inside the Octagon.

Furthermore, after eking out a decision in a close fight against arch rival John Dodson in 2013, DJ absolutely styled on him in their rematch at UFC 191 in 2015. That brings us to the UFC’s best dancer...