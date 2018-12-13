Top 5 UFC Fighters with highest net worths

Two of the biggest draws in MMA history

MMA is a uniquely freakish combination of savagery and artistic inventiveness. It is the only sport in the world where a competitor gets punched and kicked all over the place, gets ruthlessly grappled to the ground and is made to look extremely vulnerable in front of millions of people around the globe.

Being a mixed martial artist is no mean task and the least the fighters deserve is to get paid handsomely for putting their bodies on their line. Isn't it?

The dispute regarding the pay scale of MMA fighter, the UFC in particular, has been a matter of heated debate for a long time. Nonetheless, the mainstream appeal of the UFC has enabled many fighters to amass healthy assets and a substantial bank balance by virtue of their legendary performances inside the Octagon as well as other ventures outside of the cage. All said and done, while MMA is fundamentally a competitive sport, it’s also a business and quite possibly the fastest growing sporting entity in the world.

So which fighters have gained the most from the bludgeoning golden goose that is the UFC? Let us find out (data accumulated from CelebrityNetWorth.com, Forbes, and TheSportsDaily.com).

Honorable Mention: Rorian Gracie - $50 Million (9th Degree Black Belt in Brazilian JiuJitsu, Co-Founder of the UFC)

#5 Anderson Silva - $18 Million

Anderson Silva - Weird, genius and rich.

The Spider is inarguably one of the greatest to have graced the Octagon. While his fight stats and championship accolades are iconic in itself, his financial figures aren’t all that bad either as he has a net worth of $18 million as of 2018.

The Brazilian wizard reportedly earns roughly around $665,000 per fight excluding bonuses and sponsorship extras. The longest reigning Champion in UFC history has had endorsement deals with Nike, Corinthians Football Club, and Burger King.

The former Middleweight Champion continues to rope in a solid sum owing to his popularity despite his stock taking a hit due to recent drug test failures. The cerebral fighter has also appeared in 8 movies but his primary source of income continues to be fighting in the UFC. To know more about Silva’s assets such as luxury cars and houses, click here.

At 43 years old with a 34-8 record, Silva is still an active competitor in the Light Heavyweight division and is looking to end his career on a high.

