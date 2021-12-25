Another successful year has officially come to a close for the UFC. 2021 saw many unbelievable fights and some of the biggest upsets in the promotion’s history.

Regardless of whether a fight opened a show or main evented, a Fight of the Night award helps fighters grow their fanbase. When fighters begin earning more Fight of the Night bonuses, fans begin to identify them with exciting fights. It is what separates a particular bout from the rest of the card when fans look back. There have been many such bouts that’ve even received UFC Hall of Fame inductions.

Looking back at some of the best UFC fights of 2021, there were surprisingly more decisions that stood out. Usually, the big knockouts and submissions steal the headlines, but 2021 was a very unique year in the UFC. This list will look at the top 5 UFC fights of 2021.

#5. Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka – UFC on ESPN 23

Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka saw two light heavyweights battling to get their names in the title picture.

Reyes had come off back-to-back title-fight losses to Jon Jones and Jan Blachowicz and was looking to get back on track. The former title-challenger was looking to return to form and get back to the top of the light heavyweight division. In his way was the former RIZIN light heavyweight champion, who was riding an impressive 11-fight winning streak with 9-straight coming via KO/TKO.

Reyes held his own early on, but Prochazka’s elite striking was the difference maker. Prochazka knocked out Reyes with a spinning-back elbow at 4:29 of the second round. It was a spectacular knockout that should definitely be in the discussion for Knockout of the Year.

