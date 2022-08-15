Top 5 Uriah Hall knockouts in the UFC

Uriah Hall, aka Primetime, is one of the most exciting strikers ever to compete in the UFC. This past week, the 38-year-old middleweight announced his retirement from MMA after a 17-year career. Prior to his retirement, he was on a two-fight losing skid, with his most recent loss coming against Andre Muniz.

Primetime's tenure with the promotion began in 2013, when he competed on season 17 of The Ultimate Fighter. Team Sonnen selected him with their second selection. He ended up advancing to the finals, where he was defeated by Kelvin Gastelum.

Despite never earning a middleweight title shot, Hall had a great career and was a fixture in the middlweight rankings. He has had many memorable moments throughout his nine years with the promotion and retired on his own terms. This list will look at the top five Uriah Hall UFC knockouts.

#5 Hall KOs Bevon Lewis - UFC 232

MMA mania @mmamania



Uriah Hall just finished Bevon Lewis with a one punch KO in the third round.



#UFC232 My GOD.Uriah Hall just finished Bevon Lewis with a one punch KO in the third round. My GOD.Uriah Hall just finished Bevon Lewis with a one punch KO in the third round. #UFC232 https://t.co/86ynCm8FOa

Uriah Hall's knockout against Bevon Lewis at UFC 232 was an important win in his career. The third-round knockout helped spark a career resurgence for the then 34-year-old. He went into it following a TKO loss to Paulo Costa, which was his fourth loss in his last five fights.

It's safe to assume another loss could have jeopardized Hall's standing with the promotion. He proved that he had a lot left to offer and that he was far from done. Although Lewis seemed to have gotten the upper hand in the first and second round, Hall shifted the momentum in the third round.

Primetime was more aggressive to start the final round and landed kicks to the body and legs of Lewis. Shortly after, Hall dropped Lewis with a powerful right hook to earn the knockout win at 1:32 of the third round.

#4 Hall finishes Chris Leben - UFC 168

Uriah Hall made a statement when he defeated former TUF alum Chris Leben at UFC 168. After spectacular finishes on TUF, Hall had a rough start to his tenure in the promotion. He lost to Kelvin Gastelum on the TUF season 17 finale and then lost a second straight bout to John Howard. He turned things around and ended 2013 on a positive note.

Primetime was a lot more aggressive against Leben than he was in his previous two bouts. He dropped The Crippler with a knee in the early moments of the fight and followed up by landing powerful jabs. He was clearly in control of the fight, and Leben didn't have an answer to his combinations.

Hall dropped The Crippler again toward the end of the first round and was closing in on a finish. It seemed as though Leben was saved by the bell. The referee stopped the bout in between rounds because The Crippler was unable to continue.

#3 Hall finishes Anderson Silva - UFC Fight Night 181

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist



IT IS ALL OVER - Uriah Hall TKOs Anderson Silva in the 4th #UFCVegas13 IT IS ALL OVER - Uriah Hall TKOs Anderson Silva in the 4th #UFCVegas13https://t.co/yFsbxyTETY

Hall's knockout win against Anderson Silva was arguably the biggest win of his UFC career. The promotion attempted to book the fight in 2016, but the former middleweight champion was forced to withdraw due to gallbladder surgery.

In 2020, it was announced that The Spider would be retiring from the sport following his bout with Hall. Silva looked great in the first and second rounds as he was dictating the pace and landing his body kicks. Primetime then regrouped and won most of the exchanges in the third round and ended up dropping his opponent with a powerful right hook. The Spider did enough to survive the end of the third round.

In the fourth round, Hall caught Silva rushing in and made him pay for it. He dropped him with a right hook and then landed hammer fists and a flurry of straight rights before the referee stopped the bout. The two embraced after the bout as Hall paid respect to Silva for his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

#2 Hall KOs Gegard Mousasi - UFC Fight Night 75

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Sep27.2015



Uriah Hall earns one of the biggest victories of his professional career,



when he finishes Gegard Mousasi with a spinning hook kick Sep27.2015Uriah Hall earns one of the biggest victories of his professional career,when he finishes Gegard Mousasi with a spinning hook kick https://t.co/RnpeHeq9nx

Uriah Hall didn't disappoint when he faced the toughest challenge of his career at UFC Fight Night 75. After a first round TKO win against Oluwale Bamgbose, Hall had a quick turnaround and fought Gegard Mousasi a month later. Mousasi was originally scheduled to fight Roan Carneiro, but after an injury forced him to withdraw, the former TUF finalist stepped in.

With Primetime's striking ability, The Dreamcatcher didn't take any chances in the first round and immediately took him down. He maintained ground control throughout the first round and looked to be on his way to securing a submission. The bell sounded to end the round, giving Primetime an opportunity to regroup.

Hall wasted little time in the second round as he finished Mousasi with a spectacular knockout. He caught The Dreamcatcher with a spin kick to the face and followed it up by dropping him with a flying knee. Primetime landed ground strikes until the referee stopped the bout at 25 seconds in round two.

#1 UFC middleweight Uriah Hall KOs Adam Cella - TUF season 17

Jason Williams @jasoneg33 In honor of The Ultimate Fighter returning tonight, here is Uriah Hall's crazy KO on Adam Cella during season 17 of TUF In honor of The Ultimate Fighter returning tonight, here is Uriah Hall's crazy KO on Adam Cella during season 17 of TUF https://t.co/PBwb3mdnRe

Hall put the entire cast of TUF season 17 on notice with one of the most frightening knockouts in UFC history. On season 17, fighters had to win an eliminator bout to earn their spot on the show. After earning his spot, Chael Sonnen selected him with his second pick.

Hall matched up with Team Jones' Adam Cella in the opening round and began his path to the finals. It was clear that he had the striking advantage and that Cella would need to apply pressure. Primetime began to find success and landed more strikes as Cella kept his right hand low at times. Hall made Cella pay for it as he landed a devastating spin kick that immediately knocked Cella out.

It was a scary moment as there was a loud thud when Cella's head bounced off the canvas. The TUF gym was silent as Cella was attended to and a worried Hall's hand was raised. The knockout is still regarded as one of the most memorable in TUF history and is synonymous with Primetime's career.

