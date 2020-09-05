Having a gas tank is everything in the UFC. A fighter can be extremely talented in all dimensions of the sport. However, if he does not possess the cardio to keep up the pace throughout the fight, he will eventually get overwhelmed by his opponent.

Here's a list of the top five cardio machines in the UFC. These fighters can not only last five rounds, but they can do it with ease.

#5 Colby Covington

Love him or hate him. Nobody can deny that Colby Covington is one of the best welterweights on the planets. The former UFC interim champion is known for his incredible wrestling prowess and a large gas tank.

Kamaru Usman v Colby Covington

Covington might not be the most powerful striker in the division. But his constant pressure and wrestling offense often melt his opponents as the fight progresses. As of now, the only man that has matched his pace is Kamaru Usman. And this brings us to the next entry on the list.

#4 Kamaru Usman

Known for his chain wrestling and non-stop takedown threat, Kamaru Usman is one of the strongest welterweights on the planet with cardio that can last for days. In his last fight, he proved that he has elite level cardio by beating Colby at his own game.

Kamaru Usman v Colby Covington

Currently, the "Nigerian Nightmare" is on a sixteen-fight win streak and has only lost one fight in his career. What makes Kamaru Usman special is his ability to retain his cardio despite cutting a lot of weight. Usman is a powerhouse with a significant amount of muscle mass.

#3 Israel Adesanya

The reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya proved his ability to go to war in his fight with Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236. The switch stance fighter is a lethal striker even in the fifth round of a fight.

UFC 247 Jones v Reyes: Weigh-Ins

His power never diminishes and his counters are always on point. Even though he is primarily a counter puncher, Adesanya can pursue a finish too.

#2 Khabib Nurmagomedov

There is no logical explanation to leave the Dagestani warrior out of the list. Khabib Nurmagomedov has smashed his way to UFC glory. With a record of 28-0, Nurmagomedov has developed a near impossible style to conquer.

UFC 242 Khabib v Poirier

Once the "Eagle" latches onto his opponent, there is nowhere to go. He is getting smashed regardless of what he tries to do. Khabib's relentless takedown threat also allows him to outstrike his opponents. Besides that, Khabib Nurmagomedov isone of the best defensive strikers in the lightweight division.

#1 Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson is a type of guy to give David Goggins a run for his money. "The Boogeyman" has rightfully earned his moniker by overwhelming his opponents with his intense pace.

UFC 229 Khabib v McGregor: Open Workouts

Ferguson's cardio never seems to fade away. Even when he was getting battered by Justin Gaethje at UFC 249, the American fighter kept coming at his opponent and did not back down until his body gave up on him.

Over the years, Ferguson has developed an awkward style that perfectly matches his pace. Once he gets into his rhythm, he is almost unstoppable.