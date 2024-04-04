Top UFC events at T-Mobile Arena: Will UFC 300 be able to surpass the splendor of Las Vegas’ most iconic nights?

UFC 300 is expected to bring in plenty of revenue for the promotion as the historic event takes place at the T-Mobile Arena. The venue has become a staple for the promotion and the upcoming event could very well surpass the splendor of Las Vegas' most iconic nights.

The event features a star studded fight card that includes three championship bouts as well as a number of bouts featuring former champions, which includes light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill in the main event. In addition, the historic event will also mark the promotional debut of former PFL women's lightweight champion and two-time Olympic Gold medalist Kayla Harrison as she takes on former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm.

With that in mind, let's take a look back at the biggest T-Mobile Arena gates in UFC history.

#5. UFC 200

UFC 200 was not only a historic event for the promotion, but it also was their first-ever event at the T-Mobile Arena as it officially opened three-months prior to the event.

The event had 18, 202 in attendance and drew a reported $10.7 million gate. In the main event, Amanda Nunes submitted Miesha Tate in the first round to win the women's bantamweight champion, which would end up becoming a legendary title reign.

In addition, former heavyweight champion and then WWE superstar Brock Lesnar made his highly anticipated octagon return in a heavyweight clash with Mark Hunt in the co-main event. Also on the card, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier defeated Anderson Silva, Jose Aldo defeated Frankie Edgar to become interim featherweight champion, and Cain Velasquez earned a first round TKO over Travis Browne.

UFC 200: Tate v Nunes

#4. UFC 246

UFC 246 came at a unique time for the promotion as it was one of the few events that had fans in attendance as it took place two months prior the global pandemic and was the site of Conor McGregor's octagon return in the main event.

McGregor competed for the first time since his submission loss to then lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and brought plenty of fanfare and buzz to the event. The Irishman made a statement as he earned a dominant first-round TKO win over Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone as he finished him with a head-kick and punches in only 40 seconds.

There were a reported 19,040 fans in attendance and an arena gate of approximately $11.1 million.

McGregor vs. Cerrone [Getty]

#3. UFC 285

The T-Mobile Arena has been the site of many long-awaited returns and UFC 285 featured the return of former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. The event drew a reported $12.154 million gate and had 19,471 in attendance.

'Bones' returned after a three-year layoff and moved up in an attempt to join the list of all-time greats to become a two-division champion. He did just that by submitting Cyril Gane in dominant fashion to become the new heavyweight champion.

The event also saw Alexa Grasso pull off an upset as she submitted Valentina Shevchenko via face crank in the fourth round to become the new strawweight champion.

Jones vs. Gane [Getty]

#2. UFC 264

UFC 264 was headlined by the highly anticipated trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor after they had competed in their rematch earlier that year in Abu Dhabi, where 'The Diamond' avenged his loss.

Unfortunately for McGregor, the event was remembered for the devastating leg injury he sustained after throwing a leg kick. As a result of the injury, he was unable to continue and the cageside doctor called an end to the bout following the conclusion of the first round.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances in the main event, the event was still a success as there were 20,000+ in attendance at T-Mobile Arena which generated a reported $15.7 million gate.

Poirier vs. McGregor 3 [Getty]

#1. UFC 229

UFC 229 was a massive success for the promotion in all aspects as it generated a promotional record with 2.4 million pay-per-view buys and a reported $17.2 million arena gate.

The event was headlined by the lightweight title fight between Conor McGregor and then-champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. It was a very heated and personal rivalry that saw both teams get involved before and after the bout as a brawl ensued.

'The Eagle' utilized his exceptional grappling throughout the fight and landed heavy ground and pound strikes before submitting 'The Notorious' via neck crank in the fourth round. In the co-main event, Tony Ferguson earned a TKO win over Anthony Pettis after the former lightweight champion couldn't continue due to an injury following the second round.

Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor [Getty]

