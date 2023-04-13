It appears as though a top UFC welterweight has switched his attention to former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for his next fight.

Belal Muhammad took to Twitter to put out the idea of a fight between himself and Usman out to generate interest. Muhammad tweeted out a photoshopped image of himself and Usman at a press conference with UFC president Dana White between them. It's also interesting to note that the 'BMF' title is also featured in the image, which is currently held by the now retired Jorge Masvidal.

He wrote:

"Run it"

The No.4 ranked welterweight has been in the title picture for quite some time, but it looks like the UFC are going in another direction for the title fight and plan on booking Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington instead. With that in mind, a win over the former welterweight champion could be what elevates him to a title shot against the winner of 'Rocky' vs. 'Chaos'.

It remains to be seen what the promotion has planned for the other welterweight contenders should they book Muhammad vs. Usman. Unbeaten welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov has been linked with 'Remember The Name', while Gilbert Burns looks to be the backup fighter should Edwards vs. Covington should one of them be forced to pull out of their fight.

Former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz set for boxing bout with Jake Paul

There was a big announcement earlier today as a boxing bout between former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz and Jake Paul has been made official for August 5.

The former TUF season 5 winner will be making his professional boxing debut in an 8-round bout that will be contested at 185lbs. This will be Paul's first fight since suffering his first career loss to Tommy Fury, which saw him lose via split decision.

'The Problem Child' was confident as he directed a message towards Diaz, writing:

"August 5th we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in casket back to Dana...Refreshments will be provided at the service...Black Tie Attire. Watch #PaulDiaz live on DAZN PPV globally."

