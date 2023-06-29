"Tremendous waste of money", "Impressive" - Mixed reactions ensue as Hasbulla autograph card becomes 7th most expensive UFC trading card ever sold

There is a mixed reaction among UFC fans as it was revealed that an autographed Hasbulla card became the seventh most expensive trading card ever sold by the promotion.

Despite not being a fighter, Hasbulla has become a popular figure in MMA and the latest UFC finacial figures prove that. The Collectibles Guru tweeted a photo of the trading card as well as the staggering price that it sold for at an auction.

He wrote:

"BREAKING NEWS...The 2023 Prizm UFC Black 1/1 Autograph of Hasbulla Magomedov just sold at auction for $29,400...It’s officially the 7th most expensive UFC trading card ever sold. @HasbullaHive"

Some fans believed that it was an impressive haul for the seller, while others believed that the buyer was essentially ripped off. For the most part, the reactions were mixed as fans shared their opinion on the idea of the promotion creating a trading card for a non-fighter, writing:

"What a neat idea! Wondered how it would do. Impressive!!" [@awsports23 - Twitter]

"Tremendous waste of money" [@KevinJ8515 - Twitter]

"what a L for buyer lmao" [@majkfit - Twitter]

"Honestly, it sounds silly. But I think that’s cheap, ppl love this guy wouldn’t be surprised if he sells for more later" [@Slyfly129 - Twitter]

"Give me a one/one auto of a goat instead of a little dude getting exploited as a freak show by all the “bros”" [@Griffin1981 - Twitter]

"Give it a year and you’re gonna be posting how bad of an investment it was when it sells for $2200" [@Ajretroking - Twitter]

It will be interesting to see whether the autographed trading card will increase in value or if it will turn out to be a financial failure for the buyer.

Hasbulla offers to train Elon Musk for his potential fight with Mark Zuckerberg

The potential UFC fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has generated plenty of mainstream attention because of their status as billionaires and both have had fighters offer to train them.

Hasbulla recently addded his name to the mix for Musk as he commented on a tweet from a parody account and shared a video of himself working on his combinations. He mentioned that if the billionaire quoted his friend Khabib Nurmagomedov and noted that he would be happy to assist him, writing:

"Elon...If you need a trainer...Just send me location"

