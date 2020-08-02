Trevin Giles was scheduled to fight Kevin Holland in an exciting middleweight bout on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan. Unfortunately, the fight had to be called off due to medical issue as Giles fainted backstage right before he was supposed to walk out.

According to Giles' manager, Oren Hodak, the fighter was fine afterwards but had to be taken to hospital as a precautionary measure and will remain hospitalized overnight.

The featured bout was supposed to start the main card of the UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shabazyan event.

Holland (17-5 in MMA) was coming on the back of an impressive 39 second TKO finish of Anthony Hernandez heading into his fight against fellow Texas native Trevin Giles (12-2 in MMA) who won a split decision over James Krause in his last outing at UFC 247 back in February.

According to UFC president Dana White a last moment attempt was made to make Ed Herman fight Kevin Holland. Herman was scheduled to fight Gerald Meerschaert in an important match up in the Light Heavyweight division of the UFC. But that bout fell apart as Gerald Meerschaert had to withdraw from the card after testing positive in a COVID-19 test on Saturday. But Herman having already left the UFC Apex was unable to return for the card. Holland could possibly feature in the Aug 8th card as per the company president who highly appreciated Holland's attitude to the whole turn of events.

"Holland could not have had a better attitude, I'm excited to see him come back and fight" White was quoted as saying.

According to some sources it was anxiety about the fight that caused Giles' to faint.

"He's alright,but we can't let him fight when that happens" said Dana White.

Due to those cancellations the card only featured eight fights.