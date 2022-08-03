We can create Conor McGregors - Triple H discusses the difference in approach between WWE and UFC or boxing

Newly-minted WWE head of creative Triple H used Conor McGregor as an example to differentiate pro wrestling from the UFC and boxing.

Triple H, whose real name is Paul Levesque, appeared as a guest on an episode of Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast. During the interview, he discussed how his company builds up unknown talent into superstars.

At one point in the conversation, Paul mentioned that the UFC would be so much better if every fighter had the confidence and charisma of McGregor. 'The Game' agreed with Paul's sentiments and added that the WWE has the unique advantage of turning athletes into McGregor-like figures, unlike other sports promotions.

"We can create or we can have the attempt at least to create a Conor McGregor and we do," he stated.

He further explained that boxing and the UFC don't have the luxury of manufacturing stars. Instead, they can only wait for the next generational talent to come along naturally:

"What boxing and all those sports do is they're just waiting for the next generational talent, waiting for someone to come along that captivates you. And we're different. We can control that environment... And we also can control the narrative long-term."

Check out the interview below:

When Triple H talked about Conor McGregor potentially joining the WWE

Triple H once stated that he believes Conor McGregor will thrive in the WWE.

McGregor rose to prominence, thanks in large part to his larger-than-life personality. The Irishman's way of self-promotion is arguably a trick he borrowed from the world of professional wrestling.

The WWE executive, who was at Madison Square Garden to witness McGregor defeat Eddie Alvarez to become the UFC champ-champ, spoke highly of the Dublin native during a previous interview with The Telegraph.

"He could come over, he's got it all, man – he's got the personality, the skills, the talk. He's an entertainer, for sure. What does he walk around at? 180 pounds? I have smaller guys now in the WWE. We have 200-pound guys who are stars. You don't need to be 300 pounds any more."

In 2021, 'The Game' also had a fun interaction with McGregor, teasing a potential WWE appearance for 'The Notorious'.

