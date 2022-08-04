"I won the last game and I'll never let him forget that" - TUF finalist Zac Pauga on playing Madden NFL with Curtis Blaydes

The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) Season 30 finalist Zac Pauga recently recalled the last time he played the video game Madden NFL with UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes.

Pauga, who will be competing in the TUF 30 finale on Saturday, is teammates with the top heavyweight contender. The 34-year-old revealed that one of the pastimes he enjoys with Blaydes is playing against each other in Madden.

During an interview with Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch, Pauga was asked who the better player was between Blaydes and himself. 'The Ripper' admitted:

"Curtis is a better player, but I'm up in the series right now. I won the last game that we played and I will never let him forget that."

Catch our exclusive interview with Zac Pauga below:

The UFC aspirant also said that he considers himself an avid gamer. However, he added that he doesn't have enough time to play these days as he has to juggle work with fighting and parenting.

"I would qualify myself as a gamer," Pauga said. "I like playing, but I haven't played in a while because of the kids. On the road, me and Curtis played Madden and I was a big Call of Duty guy before then. I'm hoping to go back to being able to play again, but just hasn't been on the cards for fighting in the regional scene – working and fighting and having been a dad at the same time."

"It's everything" - Zac Pauga on learning from teammates Curtis Blaydes and Alistair Overeem

Zac Pauga trains out of the Elevation Fight Team in Denver, Colorado along with high-level heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Alistair Overeem.

In an interview with UFC.com, Pauga claimed that being part of a top-notch MMA team gives him an edge over his fellow newcomers. Talking about his experience, Pauga said:

"You know, it’s everything. I’ve been here before. I’ve been to the APEX six times. I’ve seen fights in there. I’ve sparred with Curtis Blaydes, sparred with Alistair Overeem, getting them ready for fights. No one else here has that kind of experience."

James Lynch @LynchOnSports interviews in one playlist



Jamahal Hill (x2)

Geoff Neal & Vicente Luque

Zac Pauga

Sam Alvey

Terrance McKinney & Erick Gonzalez

Bryan Battle

Jason Witt

Cory McKenna & Miranda Granger



Watch here

youtube.com/playlist?list=… My #UFCVegas59 interviews in one playlistJamahal Hill (x2)Geoff Neal & Vicente LuqueZac PaugaSam AlveyTerrance McKinney & Erick GonzalezBryan BattleJason WittCory McKenna & Miranda GrangerWatch here My #UFCVegas59🎥interviews in one playlist 👊▶️ Jamahal Hill (x2) ▶️ Geoff Neal & Vicente Luque▶️ Zac Pauga▶️ Sam Alvey▶️ Terrance McKinney & Erick Gonzalez▶️ Bryan Battle▶️ Jason Witt▶️ Cory McKenna & Miranda GrangerWatch here 👇youtube.com/playlist?list=… https://t.co/YQ4WAdKTPz

On Saturday, however, Pauga will face another member of the Elevation Fight Team in Mohammed Usman. On the show, Pauga and Usman were also squadmates on Team Julianna Pena. They will collide on the main card of UFC on ESPN: Santos vs. Hill.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far