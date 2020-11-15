Twitter pays its respect to Paul Felder and Rafael dos Anjos after UFC Vegas 14 main event war

Rafael dos Anjos and Paul Felder went to war in the main event of UFC Vegas 14, Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dos Anjos, the former UFC lightweight champion, leaned on his high-level grappling to grind out a split decision win over number 7-ranked lightweight contender Felder, who stepped in on five days' notice in place of Islam Makhachev,.

As the two lightweight warriors went to war inside the Octagon, fellow fighters took to Twitter to show some love and appreciation.

Check out some of the best reactions to the dos Anjos vs. Felder barnbuner on Twitter:

Conor McGregor responds to Rafael dos Anjos' call-out

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor was the focus of Rafael dos Anjos' post-fight call out, and the Irish star gave a pretty quick response:

Respect to both men for making this fight and event happen tonight.

Good fight!

I’m in for sure. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 15, 2020

Rafael dos Anjos lied to Jared Gordon

Jared Gordon apparently took it upon himself to ask Rafael dos Anjos to keep the fight standing. Obviously, RDA didn't oblige:

Damn RDA, you lied to me.... 😕 pic.twitter.com/jXyQKBz4gs — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) November 15, 2020

Fighters slam the scoring on Rafael dos Anjos vs. Paul Felder

For majority of the MMA community, Rafael dos Anjos' performance against Paul Felder was pretty dominant. One judge however, saw it the other way around, scoring the fight 48-47 in favor of Felder.

Of course, the fighters had something to say about the scoring:

One judge had it 48-47 for Felder. GTFOH!!! — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) November 15, 2020

Who da fook is that guy? Chris Lee? https://t.co/JYG67eVTBa — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 15, 2020

As I said before, MMA scoring system needs to evolve . It’s too subjective . Fighters risk too much to have someone not get it right ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 15, 2020

Belal Muhammad: UFC welterweight / UFC matchmaker

UFC welterweight and emerging Twitter superstar Belal Muhammad had some thoughts on how the UFC should book matches in the lightweight division moving forward:

Dustin vs Conor

Dos anjos vs olivera

Chandler vs Tony

Paul vs Justin — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 15, 2020

Major Props for Rafael dos Anjos and Paul Felder

Members of the MMA community, including Daniel Cormier, Joanna Jedrejczyk, Aljamain Sterling, and many others showed their appreciation and respect for the performance put on by Rafael dos Anjos and Paul Felder:

Good fight between Dos Anjos and Felder to close the show ! #UFCVegas14 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 15, 2020

Great fight by @RdosAnjosMMA he fought the perfect fight, big ups to my main man Paul Felder for taking this fight under these circumstances. @felderpaul this is why you’re loved my man. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 15, 2020

Felder comes out in RD 4 swinging for GUSTO!! #UFCVegas14 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 15, 2020

Dos anjos did what he had to do but man so much respect for @felderpaul never stopped fighting for 5 hard rounds — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 15, 2020

Respect to @felderpaul 5 days and went 5 rounds that's 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿 — Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill (@JamahalH) November 15, 2020

Awesome fight, always bittersweet when you have 2 really good guys and amazing fighters but I loved RDA’s reign as a champion and wouldn’t mind seeing it again. Feel like Felder earned himself a rematch if that happens as well. #UFCVegas14 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) November 15, 2020

Great main event. Proud of my colleague and friend @felderpaul for stepping up and fighting hard from bell to bell. Congrats on the W as well @RdosAnjosMMA. Both of these guys are great ambassadors of the sport and great men in life. #UFCVegas14 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) November 15, 2020

Paul Felder is an inspiration to us all

After the fight, an impassioned Paul Felder spoke about finding his passion for MMA again:

This got a number of his fellow fighters inspired:

Paul’s post fight speech made me wanna workout — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 15, 2020