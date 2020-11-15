Twitter pays its respect to Paul Felder and Rafael dos Anjos after UFC Vegas 14 main event war

Rafael dos Anjos and Paul Felder went to war in the main event of UFC Vegas 14, Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Dos Anjos, the former UFC lightweight champion, leaned on his high-level grappling to grind out a split decision win over number 7-ranked lightweight contender Felder, who stepped in on five days' notice in place of Islam Makhachev,.
As the two lightweight warriors went to war inside the Octagon, fellow fighters took to Twitter to show some love and appreciation.
Check out some of the best reactions to the dos Anjos vs. Felder barnbuner on Twitter:
Conor McGregor responds to Rafael dos Anjos' call-out
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor was the focus of Rafael dos Anjos' post-fight call out, and the Irish star gave a pretty quick response:
Rafael dos Anjos lied to Jared Gordon
Jared Gordon apparently took it upon himself to ask Rafael dos Anjos to keep the fight standing. Obviously, RDA didn't oblige:
Fighters slam the scoring on Rafael dos Anjos vs. Paul Felder
For majority of the MMA community, Rafael dos Anjos' performance against Paul Felder was pretty dominant. One judge however, saw it the other way around, scoring the fight 48-47 in favor of Felder.
Of course, the fighters had something to say about the scoring:
Belal Muhammad: UFC welterweight / UFC matchmaker
UFC welterweight and emerging Twitter superstar Belal Muhammad had some thoughts on how the UFC should book matches in the lightweight division moving forward:
Major Props for Rafael dos Anjos and Paul Felder
Members of the MMA community, including Daniel Cormier, Joanna Jedrejczyk, Aljamain Sterling, and many others showed their appreciation and respect for the performance put on by Rafael dos Anjos and Paul Felder:
Paul Felder is an inspiration to us all
After the fight, an impassioned Paul Felder spoke about finding his passion for MMA again:
This got a number of his fellow fighters inspired:Published 15 Nov 2020, 10:34 IST