"At some point you're gonna have to start putting a little respect on Jake's name" - Tyron Woodley on getting knocked out by Jake Paul

After suffering a crushing knockout loss at the hands of Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley insisted that the YouTuber turned boxer deserved more respect for his boxing abilities. Following a second defeat to his rival, here's what Woodley was quoted as saying in a Twitter post from talkSPORT.com's Michael Benson:

"At some point you're gonna have to start putting a little respect on Jake's name."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[📽️ Tyron Woodley gives his explanation of being KOd by Jake Paul: "At some point you're gonna have to start putting a little respect on Jake's name."[📽️ @ShowtimeBoxing Tyron Woodley gives his explanation of being KOd by Jake Paul: "At some point you're gonna have to start putting a little respect on Jake's name."[📽️ @ShowtimeBoxing] https://t.co/hZ8bvbCK2V

Jake Paul may have defeated Tyron Woodley by split decision back in August, but he entered the rematch a different fighter. This time he left no doubt over the result. The former UFC champion was sent crashing face-first into the canvas by the Internet star with a picture-perfect overhand right in the sixth round of the bout.

The latest victory over Woodley extends Jake Paul's record as a professional boxer to 5-0. This also means that 'The Problem Child' now has a knockout win over every opponent he has faced inside the boxing ring.

Tyron Woodley opens up on his mistake in the rematch with Jake Paul

The rematch seemed to be headed for a decision just like the first, but the overhand in the sixth round removed all doubt. 'T-Wood' did not make any excuses for the short-notice nature of the bout at the post-fight press conference:

“I told you guys I was in shape. I told you that I was ready to fight. I told you all I was coming and I would look in better shape than he was. I thought I was winning. It wasn’t a landslide."

However, he did chide himself for what he believed was the error that led to the knockout:

"I went back and I looked at [the knockout punch], and I’m like: ‘Why the f**k did I drop my hand?' I had both hands up. I was ready. I knew it was coming. I was ready to block the overhand. I don’t know if he delayed it. Even if he didn’t delay it, I don't know why I dropped my hand."

Also Read Article Continues below

Jake Paul plans to continue his journey in the world of boxing and believes he is having an incredible impact at the age of 24. Following his impressive victory over Tyron Woodley, 'The Problem Child' called out several other big names, including Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and Nate Diaz.

Edited by Aziel Karthak