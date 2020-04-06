Tyron Woodley once again offers to fill in at UFC 249

Tyron Woodley has once again offered to step in at UFC 249.

The former UFC Welterweight Champion has called out Colby Covington for a fight.

We're currently days out from UFC 249 and with Khabib Nurmagomedov confirming his exit from the pay-per-view, UFC management is currently in search of a new main event for the show with Tony Ferguson already confirmed to compete.

However, former UFC Welterweight Champion, Tyron Woodley has been offering to step up to the plate for a fight against arch-rival Colby Covington at the PPV and in a recent tweet, the former gave 'Chaos' another offer to step in at UFC 249.

Tyron Woodley willing to fill in at UFC 249

UFC 249 is currently without a main event with the recent exit of Khabib Nurmagomedov, however, former interim UFC Lightweight Champion, Tony Ferguson is reportedly still on schedule for a fight against Justin Gaethje.

Just wanted you guys to know I'm in for #UFC249 I gave my management team executive permission to make it happen. Im training like a machine & ready to walk through someone! @uFC what's the word? Colby in or not? Are you guys going to pull the trigger on this its 2wks away? — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 4, 2020

Tyron Woodley, however, has other plans for the pay-per-view, as he has taken to Twitter and once again offered Colby Covington to step up to the plate and accept the former UFC Welterweight Champion's offer for a fight.

When is UFC 249 scheduled for?

UFC 249 is still on schedule for April 18th but the UFC is yet to confirm a location for the pay-per-view and it remains to be seen what plans Dana White has in store for the show and the main event of it.