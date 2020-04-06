Tyron Woodley once again offers to fill in at UFC 249
- Tyron Woodley has once again offered to step in at UFC 249.
- The former UFC Welterweight Champion has called out Colby Covington for a fight.
We're currently days out from UFC 249 and with Khabib Nurmagomedov confirming his exit from the pay-per-view, UFC management is currently in search of a new main event for the show with Tony Ferguson already confirmed to compete.
However, former UFC Welterweight Champion, Tyron Woodley has been offering to step up to the plate for a fight against arch-rival Colby Covington at the PPV and in a recent tweet, the former gave 'Chaos' another offer to step in at UFC 249.
Tyron Woodley willing to fill in at UFC 249
UFC 249 is currently without a main event with the recent exit of Khabib Nurmagomedov, however, former interim UFC Lightweight Champion, Tony Ferguson is reportedly still on schedule for a fight against Justin Gaethje.
Tyron Woodley, however, has other plans for the pay-per-view, as he has taken to Twitter and once again offered Colby Covington to step up to the plate and accept the former UFC Welterweight Champion's offer for a fight.
When is UFC 249 scheduled for?
UFC 249 is still on schedule for April 18th but the UFC is yet to confirm a location for the pay-per-view and it remains to be seen what plans Dana White has in store for the show and the main event of it.Published 06 Apr 2020, 05:18 IST