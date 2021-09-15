Tyron Woodley to serve as an analyst at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann this weekend

Tyron Woodley will return to the UFC this weekend as a desk analyst for UFC Vegas 37, according to MMAJunkie.

'The Chosen One' will be joined by retired mixed martial artist Alan Jouban and seasoned anchor Karyn Bryant at the desk for Saturday's event. The card will be headlined by a light heavyweight encounter between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann.

Woodley is coming off a split decision defeat at the hands of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. The pair clashed in an eight-round professional boxing bout on August 29. Woodley's last UFC fight, a submission loss against Vicente Luque, came earlier this year at UFC 260 in March.

Following eight years in the promotion, Tyron Woodley's contract as an active UFC welterweight came to an end in April this year.

Tyron Woodley is unlikely to get a rematch against Jake Paul

Ever since Tyron Woodley lost to Jake Paul last month, there has been talk of a possible rematch. If Woodley had gotten an "I love Jake Paul" tattoo, Paul was apparently ready to grant him a second fight. But the time has seemingly now passed.

In a recent interview with ESPN journalist Marc Raimondi, 'The Problem Child' claimed that he was over Woodley and the rematch would not happen.

"I am over it. I’m leaving Tyron Woodley in the past. He didn’t live up to the (tattoo) bet. So the rematch just does not make sense anymore. If he had gotten the tattoo right away, then everyone would've been super hyped. There would be a ton of press around it. I would have been sort of forced to do it. If he’s going to be a man of his word, then I have to be a man of my word. He f****d up and missed out on another big payday because of his ego,” said Jake Paul.

Watch Jake Paul speak with ESPN MMA about what's next for him in boxing below:

Paul mentioned the names of Tommy Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, and Jorge Masvidal as his possible next opponent.

