Tyson Fury has been 'hyping' Anthony Joshua contract talks, says former boxer Audley Harrison 

Former professional boxer and Olympic gold medalist Audley Harrison has weighed in on the drama surrounding the potential boxing clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Fury posted on his Instagram last week that he and his team had sent a contract to Joshua to propose the all-British heavyweight clash for September.

As with most Fury fight discussions, however, everything is not smooth sailing. The WBC champion has already failed once to agree to a fight against 'AJ' last year and similarly failed again whilst trying to book an undisputed title fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

Offering his two cents on the situation is former boxer Audley Harrison, who spoke exclusively to LegalSportsBooks.

'A-Force' stated that most of the media coverage is being driven by Tyson Fury and his team and believes that posting on social media about the contract may just be "games":

“I think Tyson Fury is the vehicle, he’s the voice, and he’s the one making the noise, but ultimately, as a team behind him, you’ve got Frank Warren behind him, you’ve got Bob Arum behind him, so he has the team behind him. It isn’t just Tyson Fury going out on his own and they’re obviously having the talks. For them to send out a contract, you imagine that they’ve had a conversation, it’s like, ‘Hey, let’s send out a contract,' but I don’t know if it’s games or what." [H/t LegalSportsBooks]

"The negotiation process, it may be a bit of hype if you just say, ‘Oh, I’m just going to send you a contract.’ It’s not typically how it works.”

Henry Cejudo weighs in on Tyson Fury versus Jon Jones talk

Tyson Fury returned to social media last month by posting a video of himself calling out Joe Rogan and Jon Jones. Fury took issue with previous comments by the UFC commentator where he stated that 'Bones' would win against 'The Gypsy King' in a street fight.

Fury and Jones have since traded blows on social media, and Dana White threw the buck to the heavyweight boxing champion by stating he'd be open to booking an MMA fight between them if the Brit was serious.

Henry Cejudo has since weighed in on the drama and urged Fury to accept the fight to change the landscape of the industry. He said:

"So Tyson Fury, I am calling you out. Let’s change the game. Yeah, I mean, the chances of you winning are pretty slim. But you could also change the game. You can open doors that nobody has ever opened. This would be the best heavyweight versus the greatest of all time. The boxer versus the mixed martial artist. I like it. Fury, answer that damn call!”

