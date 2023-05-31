"Is he all talk?" - Former UFC champion urges Tyson Fury to "change the game" by accepting Dana White's offer to fight Jon Jones in UFC

Jon Jones and Tyson Fury recently collided on social media over a debate sparked by a Joe Rogan comment.

Rogan picked Jones to beat Fury in a street fight and his claim was disputed by the heavyweight boxing champion. UFC president Dana White weighed in on the feud and offered to broker a matchup if Fury was serious.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo urged Fury to take White up on his offer and change the industry:

“So Tyson Fury-Jon Jones saga continues. You know who has the leverage here? You know who has the chance to really change the mixed martial arts industry forever? His name is Tyson Fury. Tyson Fury, you have an offer by the most powerful mixed martial arts promoter in history in Dana White. Will you get paid more than you have been in boxing? 100%. Jon Jones will fight you any day of the damn week. My question is, is Tyson Fury all talk? Or if he is just out there for media attention?"

Cejudo also predicted that Jones had better chances of winning the matchup:

"So Tyson Fury, I am calling you out. Let’s change the game. Yeah, I mean, the chances of you winning are pretty slim. But you could also change the game. You can open doors that nobody has ever opened. This would be the best heavyweight versus the greatest of all time. The boxer versus the mixed martial artist. I like it. Tyson Fury, answer that damn call!”

Michael Bisping dismisses talk of a Jon Jones vs. Sergei Pavlovich fight

After his successful title challenge on his heavyweight debut at UFC 285 in March, Jon Jones is yet to confirm his next opponent.

A callout to Stipe Miocic and further to-and-fros on social media led fans to believe that a heavyweight blockbuster fight between the two will go down, but the UFC has not announced anything to that regard.

Chael Sonnen recently claimed that a matchup against heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich is in the works, but Michael Bisping dismissed the suggestion.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Count' said:

“Now, Chael P. Sonnen is coming out saying that might not go down. Take everything that Chael says with a pinch of salt. I don’t know where he’s getting his information. As someone that works for the UFC, I’ve heard nothing of the sort. I haven’t heard anything like that. I don’t know where Chael heard it… if he’s correct, Sergei Pavlovich is unquestionably the next guy in line.”

