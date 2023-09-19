Tyson Fury's team member breaks down how Francis Ngannou fight will go step-by-step

Jorge Capetillo believes Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou will be lopsided.

In October, 'The Gypsy King' and 'The Predator' will face off in Saudi Arabia. For Fury, the boxing match will be his first since a December title defense against Derek Chisora. For Ngannou, the boxing match will be the first of his career.

To help aid the transition, he's brought in longtime friend and boxing legend Mike Tyson. Over the last few months, 'Iron Mike' has helped to mold Ngannou into a boxer. Still, he remains a massive underdog for his boxing career.

Tyson Fury's cutman Jorge Capetillo was asked about the fight in a recent interview. Speaking to Betway, the coach stated that Francis Ngannou was likely too slow in the ring to land a knockout blow. Furthermore, as a non-boxer, he'll likely struggle with the cardio.

Speaking to Betway, Capetillo predicted:

“Of course Tyson wins, 100%... For Tyson the first five rounds I think he will box him, work him down and when he sees Francis starts slowing down then he’s going to start punching more. Francis Ngannou has huge power but I think is too slow for Tyson Fury. I think with all due respect to Francis, the fight might go to the later rounds and that will be it. A late KO, he will stop him 100%. "

He continued:

"Everybody punches hard in the heavyweight division – he already knocked out [Deontay] Wilder who is a heavy puncher as well so he can take that punch but I don’t see Francis passing the 10 [rounds].”

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: Current Betting Odds

The odds for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou agree with Jorge Capetillo.

While the former UFC champion has brought Mike Tyson into his boxing camp, it hasn't made much of a difference. Over the last few months, 'Iron Mike' has uploaded videos of the MMA fighter training to social media.

While impressive, the odds remain wide for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou. According to the latest betting odds from Fanduel, 'The Gypsy King' is a massive -1350 favorite for the fight. Meanwhile, the PFL fighter returns as a +720 underdog.

It's worth noting that the odds will likely change as we get closer to fight night. Still, it's clear that Ngannou will enter his first boxing match as a massive underdog. Although, if anyone has beaten the odds thus far, it would be him.