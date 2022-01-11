Watch: Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou confirmed?

Francis Ngannou recently expressed an interest in transitioning to boxing in the near future.

Ngannou has one fight remaining on his current UFC contract. The Cameroonian recently went back-and-forth with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on Twitter, with both behemoths teasing a potential bout down the line.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou exchanging words today… Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou exchanging words today… https://t.co/OgVjXjD93e

Contract disputes and back-and-forth exchanges between UFC president Dana White and Ngannou's management have added to the speculation surrounding the UFC heavyweight champion's potential exit from the promotion.

'The Predator' has publicly shared that if he were to sign a new UFC contract, the new deal must allow him to venture into boxing.

Ngannou is one of the fiercest punchers in MMA history. Out of his 16 career wins, 12 have come by way of KO/TKO. He has knocked out multiple seasoned strikers in the past, having secured KO victories over the likes of Alistair Overeem, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Junior dos Dantos and Stipe Miocic.

Does Francis Ngannou have what it takes to beat Tyson Fury?

