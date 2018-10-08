UFC 229: Mike Tyson says the McGregor-Nurmagomedov brawl was crazier than the Holyfield fight riot

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 203 // 08 Oct 2018, 21:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mike Tyson

What's the story?

Boxing veteran Mike Tyson took it to the social media recently in order to claim that the recent brawl between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor at UFC 229 was apparently a lot crazier than the night Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ear off.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov marked his first successful Lightweight Championship defense after winning the title at UFC 223 by beating Al Iaquinta, against former division champion Conor McGregor, who made his return to Octagon competition for the first time in almost two and a half years.

Nurmagomedov, who pretty much dominated the fight from the get-go, had control of McGregor on the ground and didn't allow the Irishman to create any particular opening, as The Eagle eventually won via submission when McGregor tapped out in the fourth round of the fight.

Following the fight, however, a wild brawl between Nurmagomedov and McGregor's team erupted, as the champion first climbed out of the cage and attacked Bellator Welterweight and McGregor's teammate, Dillion Danis.

The heart of the matter

Former Boxing World Champion Mike Tyson was one of the many superstars who voiced his opinions on social media regarding the entire brawl between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor's team at UFC 229.

Tyson, who infamously bit Holyfield's ear off during their second bout, stated on Twitter that the brawl between Team Khabib and Team Conor was quite certainly one of the craziest post-fight melees' he has ever witnessed.

In addition, Tyson also claimed that the brawl between Nurmagomedov and McGregor was definitely a lot insane than this fight riot in 1997.

Watching the @TheNotoriousMMA vs @TeamKhabib fight. Unimaginable never thought it would go down like this. Crazier than my fight riot. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) October 7, 2018

What's next?

As of right now, no official word from the UFC regarding Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov has been released yet and it remains to be seen what sort of punishment the promotion's management team has in store for the Dagestani fighter.