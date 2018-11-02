UFC 230 Preview - 'Cormier vs. Lewis': Main Card Preview

Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis are set to headline a huge card in the form of UFC 230. The pay-per-view event is sure to make a huge impact on the upcoming few months, as what happens with Daniel Cormier also determines how a few other fighters will fair, including the likes of Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones.

UFC 230 as a whole is a huge event, with the main card filled to the brim with exciting matches. The main card is dominated by fights set up between middleweights, with only the main event being even slightly different.

The entire event has been subject to a lot of change in the buildup. Originally, the likes of Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier were supposed to square off as the co-main event, but that fight was scrapped after Poirier had to pull out due to an injury.

Another fight everyone was looking forward to was the much-anticipated rematch between Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman. The two fighters were set to go head to head, until injury issues cropped up again, rendering Rockhold unable to fight. Instead of him, Weidman is set to take in Jacare Souza.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at the main card for the night.

#1. Derek Brunson vs. Israel Adesanya:

Two fighters who have been in and out of the Middleweight top ten rankings in the past couple of years, Israel Adesanya and Derek Brunson are set to face off in the first fight of the night at UFC 230.

Brunson is coming into this fight after his last fight saw him take a loss against Jacare Souza. He will have to collect himself fast to be ready for his encounter with Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya is still undefeated since starting his professional Mixed Martial Arts career. After three fights, he stands with two decision and one knockout victory in UFC, bringing his record to 14 and 0.

He will hope a win here will catapult him towards a future shot for the title.

