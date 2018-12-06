×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UFC 232 News: Michael Johnson eyes Zabit Magomedsharipov for a possible contest at UFC 232

Prathik J.
CONTRIBUTOR
News
18   //    06 Dec 2018, 01:43 IST

Michael Johnson
Michael Johnson

What's the story?

UFC featherweight fighter, Michael Johnson, featured in a recent interview on the MMAjunkie Radio and was seen expressing interest in fighting exciting new featherweight prospect, Zabit Magomedsharipov. Michael Johnson said that he is also open to fighting on immediate notice and, if necessary, could squeeze into the UFC 232 fight card, on December 29th, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

In case you didn't know..

Michael Johnson is an American mixed martial artist who currently competes in the featherweight division of the UFC. He is an experienced fighter, with a professional record of 19 wins and 13 losses. Johnson has previously had victories over the likes of Tony Ferguson, Danny Castillo, Edson Barboza, and Dustin Poirier. His last contest came in the form of a short notice fight against Artem Lobov, who he beat via unanimous decision.

Zabit Magomedsharipov is a Russian mixed martial artist who fights under the 145-pound weight class, in the UFC. He is a former ACB featherweight champion, with a professional MMA record of 16 wins, and just one loss. He has had four consecutive victories with the UFC and has displayed no signs of hesitation in taking on the bigger names in the business like Chad Mendes and Jose Aldo.


The heart of the matter

During a recent interview on the MMAjunkie Radio station with UFC featherweight contender, Michael Johnson, the 145-pounder was seen talking about his readiness in fighting during any moment, should the UFC require his services. Former UFC featherweight champion, Jose Aldo, is set-up for a probable encounter against Zabit, but Johnson seems to be more keen on taking on the Russian as early as UFC 232 on December 29th, 2018.


In October, this year, Michael Johnson was also seen demanding a rematch with the current lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Khabib went on to significantly defeat Johnson, making it seem as though 'The Menace' would have to scale up the rankings before considering the thought of a rematch with Nurmagomedov. Johnson was also further seen lending out an invitation to Jose Aldo, in case the Brazilian would be interested to share the Octagon space with him.


What's next?

With just a few weeks left to UFC 232, it will be interesting to see if a last-minute upset propels Michael Johnson into a contest against Zabit Magomedsharipov. Do you think Zabit could pose unexpected problems for Michael Johnson by using his unorthodox fighting methods?

Leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Michael Johnson Zabit Magomedsharipov UFC Champions UFC Fighters MMA Results
Prathik J.
CONTRIBUTOR
UFC News: Zabit Magomedsharipov challenges two top UFC...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Yair Rodriguez seemingly looking to reschedule...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Michael Chiesa slated to face former...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Andrei Arlovski set to face Walt Harris at UFC...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson rematch set...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Curtis Millender vs Siyar Bahadurzada...
RELATED STORY
5 Best UFC Fighters in 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Young UFC Stars to watch out for in 2019
RELATED STORY
UFC News: BJ Penn set to return to the Octagon at UFC 232
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Michael Johnson eyes a rematch against Khabib...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us