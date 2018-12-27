UFC 232 News: Pro Wrestling world reacts to Jon Jones testing positive for a banned substance

The wrestling world chimed in with their thoughts

What's the story?

UFC 232 was supposed to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada and mark the return of one of the greatest MMA fighters ever- Jon Jones. Unfortunately, Jones tested positive for a trace amount of a banned substance.

The announcement made news worldwide and even the professional wrestling world chimed in with their 2 cents on the situation. All eyes are on UFC 232 and the ongoing situation.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson faced each other in UFC 165. The rematch was scheduled for UFC 178, but it never took place because of an injury that Gustafsson suffered.

The event is now scheduled to take place from The Forum in Inglewood, California. Of course, this announcement sparked off a great many comments online, and the professional wrestling world shared their thoughts as well, about the whole situation.

The current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on the whole matter as well, and had quite the back and forth with Jon 'Bones' Jones.

The heart of the matter

Lance Storm was absolutely alarmed at the fact that fans who had purchased tickets to attend the event, were seemingly not being compensated by the UFC, in light of the recent shift in venue. He put out the following Tweet:

So if you were a UFC fan who bought a ticket to this Event, booked a plane ticket, hotel etc. for the weekend, is UFC compensating you at all for moving the show to different state on you? If not are you still going to be a UFC fan? — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) December 24, 2018

Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer has also been a lifelong MMA fan. He spoke up about the situation:

Wait, the rules now say that a test failure doesn't count for steroids if the levels are low. Somebody show me that regulation. https://t.co/QaWxDk3ZZo — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) December 25, 2018

His colleague, Bryan Alvarez, was not as verbose as he usually is, and put out a 4-word long scathing Tweet:

UFC is a joke. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) December 24, 2018

What's next?

Luckily nothing else will go wrong until fight night when Jon Jones returns to the octagon once again. The rest of the card is quite exciting too, with Cris Cyborg taking on Amanda Nunes. Please stay tuned to Sportskeeda for live coverage of the event!

