UFC 232: Fighters and pros react to one of the best events of the year
UFC 232 is in the books and well, it was well worth all the trouble, wasn't it? Amanda Nunes shocked the world with her 51-second annihilation of Cris Cyborg while Jon Jones put on a world-class performance in the main event of the evening.
Records tumbled, statements were made and potential title contenders rose to the occasion on a night that threatened to get canned due to Jones' doping fiasco. It was an entertaining card from top to bottom with highlight reel finishes and superior displays of technicality and skill ending a highly successful year for the UFC.
Nonetheless, UFC 232 lived up to expectations and was one of the most trending topics on Twitter. So let's delve right into the reactions then, shall we?
Let's begin with the woman of the hour, the undisputed greatest female fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes:
Jones' title win unsurprisingly ignited mixed reactions:
There were also moments right from the Prelims that got the deserved response from the fighters:
Chiesa's one-handed armbar finish was too good to be ignored:
Ryan Hall became the first man to submit BJ Penn with an epic heel hook finish. He got the props he warranted for another impressive showing:
How about Volkonovski's splendid display that puts him in line for a potential Featherweight title shot?
Did you watch Megan Anderson's freak TKO victory over Cat Zingano? Nasty wasn't it?
For those of you who are wondering whether it was the right call, here's Big John dropping some much-needed insight:
Squeezing in a non-pro tweet because it's just too darn hilarious!
Who was the real star of UFC 232? Jon Jones? Amanda Nunes? Na! This man lowkey stole the show!