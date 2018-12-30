UFC 232: Fighters and pros react to one of the best events of the year

Anderson Jones

A freak accident!

UFC 232 is in the books and well, it was well worth all the trouble, wasn't it? Amanda Nunes shocked the world with her 51-second annihilation of Cris Cyborg while Jon Jones put on a world-class performance in the main event of the evening.

Records tumbled, statements were made and potential title contenders rose to the occasion on a night that threatened to get canned due to Jones' doping fiasco. It was an entertaining card from top to bottom with highlight reel finishes and superior displays of technicality and skill ending a highly successful year for the UFC.

Nonetheless, UFC 232 lived up to expectations and was one of the most trending topics on Twitter. So let's delve right into the reactions then, shall we?

Let's begin with the woman of the hour, the undisputed greatest female fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes:

What were the odds again? Do I get 2 houses? — Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) December 30, 2018

@Amanda_Leoa She tried to tell you guys!!!! @ufc The Lioness is the Goat — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) December 30, 2018

Jones' title win unsurprisingly ignited mixed reactions:

Hahaha cut the fake christian shit @JonnyBones. No one is buying it. #UFC232 — Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) December 30, 2018

I mean shit , he should win! Dude starts with a head start everytime #usadafake #jonnybrasco — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 30, 2018

Jon Jones has an incredible ability to compartmentalize. Personal issues often sink performance but we've never even seen a hint of that from him. That may be among his best in-cage attributes. #UFC232 — Mike Chiappetta MMA (@MikeChiappetta) December 30, 2018

There were also moments right from the Prelims that got the deserved response from the fighters:

Chiesa's one-handed armbar finish was too good to be ignored:

Man I hate seeing Condit keep losing — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 30, 2018

I don’t think a shoulder is suppose to bend like that ! 😱 #UFC233 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 30, 2018

Ryan Hall became the first man to submit BJ Penn with an epic heel hook finish. He got the props he warranted for another impressive showing:

Literally a bj penn fan for life! That heel hook from Hall was slick though...#ufc232 — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) December 30, 2018

We love you @bjpenndotcom always come to scrap.... legend forever!! #Hawaii — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) December 30, 2018

The worst part of that right there is the fact that come Monday during jiu jitsu class every leg lock guy now is gonna think he could be a UFC champion 😂😂 — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) December 30, 2018

Wow that was quick. Congrats Ryan Hall #ufc232 — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) December 30, 2018

Sick finish @ryanhall5050 — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) December 30, 2018

How about Volkonovski's splendid display that puts him in line for a potential Featherweight title shot?

Volkanovski looked in tremendous shape! That was a great performance #ufc232 — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) December 30, 2018

That 2nd RD reminded me SO MUCH of the Mendes-McGregor fight. Controlling the fight and winning with his wrestling and then hitting a cardio wall. Sucks but also shows the durability of Volkanovski! HUGE WIN! #TheWeeklyScraps #UFC232 — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) December 30, 2018

It’s like on #MortalKombat where you have the same character fighting each other. #UFC232 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) December 30, 2018

Volkanovski looked mean and crazy gas tank. #ufc232 — Anthony Rocco Martin (@TonyRoccoMartin) December 30, 2018

Did you watch Megan Anderson's freak TKO victory over Cat Zingano? Nasty wasn't it?

Megan Anderson defeats Cat Zingano with a kick to the eye and a bizarre end #UFC232 #UFC #UFCnoCombate pic.twitter.com/Lfy9Zh2rw7 — Ronnie Laybold (@CoyotesGlendale) December 30, 2018

For those of you who are wondering whether it was the right call, here's Big John dropping some much-needed insight:

Feel so bad for @CatZingano , but that was the absolutely right call by @marcgoddard_uk Cat was kicked with a legal kick, it was a toe that caught her in the eye, but it was not illegal and is not the same as being poked with a finger — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) December 30, 2018

Squeezing in a non-pro tweet because it's just too darn hilarious!

Jon Jones was getting ideas watching the Megan Anderson fight. #UFC232 @MMARoasted pic.twitter.com/KFD4JqEzUt — The Meme Guy (@joejaggi) December 30, 2018

That's suck a tough was for Cat to lose that fight. Just a freak accident — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) December 30, 2018

The follow up to the body was honestly kinda nice of Anderson, its almost like she thought hitting Zingano in the head was too messed up #ufc232 — Louis Smolka (@LASTSAMURAIUFC) December 30, 2018

Who was the real star of UFC 232? Jon Jones? Amanda Nunes? Na! This man lowkey stole the show!

The real star tonight was Mike Beltran. #UFC pic.twitter.com/Cbw4NW2tJT — Buster Haus (@busterhaus) December 30, 2018

Mike Beltran is the coolest looking mofo’in referee in the history of combat sports ever #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/Ov6Olox80g — Anthony Middleton (@ManVsClock) December 30, 2018

Mike Beltran is a tender, loving man. #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/gdZBgDSGuC — Jemal Cole but with a champagne flute (@jemaleddin) December 30, 2018

Mike Beltran consoling Gustafsson is killing me, Mike is the king. pic.twitter.com/H0yFoORvsX — Punch-Drunk Pauly (@punchdrunkpauly) December 30, 2018

