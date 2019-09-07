UFC 242 News: Dustin Poirier on defeating Khabib Nurmagomedov and his evolution as a fighter

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 07 Sep 2019, 10:55 IST

Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier is about to enter a new place in history as he gets ready for the Octagon ahead of UFC 242. At the event taking place in Abu Dhabi, he will be trying ro defeat a man that no one has come close to defeating as of yet -- Khabib Nurmagomedov. While Khabib has seemingly been invincible as of late, the truth of the matter is that he is human, and that is something that Dustin 'Diamond' Poirier wants to prove.

Tune into Sony Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD for all the action from UFC 242 Live at 11:30 PM on the 7th of September 2019!

Dustin Poirier on trying to defeat Khabib at Abu Dhabi

In a teleconference ahead of UFC 242, Dustin Poirier talked to Heidi Fang of Las Vegas Review-Journal. He talked about how much it meant to him to defeat 'The Eagle' ahead of their fight.

He said that this was the biggest fight that he could get and that he was eager to fulfil his opportunity for greatness.

"It means everything to me. How many times in our lives or in our careers do we have a chance to really do something great? These guys are building an arena for us to compete in. I'm traveling across the world in the biggest fight that I can get possible and going out there to do something that's never been done."

Given this view, Poirier is eager to prove he has what it takes.

Dustin Poirier on evolving during his MMA journey

In the teleconference, he also talked to Damon Martin of MMA Fighting about doing whatever it took to find an opening and on his evolution as a fighter. He said that he had gone through a lot of fights to become the person that he is today, and that he was confident of his skills as a fighter and the work that he was putting in.

"II can trust myself that when I get in there and they lock that door for 25 minutes, that I’m the better fighter, and I’m in there to win, and that I’m going to find an opening, or make an opening, and be the victor here.”

Dustin Poirier will face Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 for the Lightweight Championship Unification bout on the 7th of September.