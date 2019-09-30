UFC 243: Whittaker vs Adesanya - Matches, Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in the US, UK, and India
This time, UFC is travelling to Melbourne, Australia as they prepare for their next big pay-per-view. At UFC 242, Khabib Nurmagomedov mixed it up with Dustin Poirier successfully enough to ward off the interim Lightweight Champion and unify the title. Now, it is up to Robert Whittaker to do the same, as he will face the interim Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya, in the headliner of this fantastic event.
Whittaker will be entering a UFC Octagon almost after 16 months since he last fought and defeated Yoel Romero.
A UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship bout between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington was expected to also be on the card, but Holm had to withdraw due to an undisclosed injury.
UFC 243 location, date, and start time
Location: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia.
Date: 5th October 2019 (US), 6th October 2019 (UK), 6th October 2019 (India)
Time: Main Card - 10 PM (EST), 2 AM (UK Time), 7:30 AM (IST)
Preliminary Card - 8 PM (EST), 12 AM (UK Time), 5:30 AM (IST)
Early Preliminary Card - 6:15 PM (EST), 10:15 PM (UK Time), 3:45 AM (IST)
The current card for UFC 243 includes:
Main Card
Middleweight fight: Robert Whittaker (c) vs Israel Adesanya (interim champion)
Lightweight fight: Al Iaquinta vs. Dan Hooker
Heavyweight fight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergey Spivac
Welterweight fight: Luke Jumeau vs. Dhiego Lima
Preliminary Card (FX)
Welterweight fight: Jake Matthews vs. Rostem Akman
Heavyweight fight: Justin Tafa vs. Yorgan De Castro
Welterweight fight: Callan Potter vs. Maki Pitolo
Women’s Featherweight fight: Megan Anderson vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos
Early Preliminary Card
Lightweight fight: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Brad Riddell
Women’s Flyweight fight: Nadia Kassem vs. Ji Yeon Kim
Bantamweight fight: Khalid Taha vs. Bruno Silva
Where to watch UFC 243 in the US and UK?
UFC 243 can be watched live in the US on ESPN+ for the main card. The Early Preliminary Card will also be available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+. UFC 243 Preliminary Card will be available on ESPN 2.
In the UK, UFC 243 will be available on BT Sport in the UK.
How and where to watch UFC 243 in India?
The UFC 243 main card can be watched live in India on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD, at 7:30 AM on the 6th of October.
