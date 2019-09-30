UFC 243: Whittaker vs Adesanya - Matches, Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in the US, UK, and India

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 11 // 30 Sep 2019, 12:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 243

This time, UFC is travelling to Melbourne, Australia as they prepare for their next big pay-per-view. At UFC 242, Khabib Nurmagomedov mixed it up with Dustin Poirier successfully enough to ward off the interim Lightweight Champion and unify the title. Now, it is up to Robert Whittaker to do the same, as he will face the interim Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya, in the headliner of this fantastic event.

Whittaker will be entering a UFC Octagon almost after 16 months since he last fought and defeated Yoel Romero.

A UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship bout between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington was expected to also be on the card, but Holm had to withdraw due to an undisclosed injury.

UFC 243 location, date, and start time

Location: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia.

Date: 5th October 2019 (US), 6th October 2019 (UK), 6th October 2019 (India)

Time: Main Card - 10 PM (EST), 2 AM (UK Time), 7:30 AM (IST)

Preliminary Card - 8 PM (EST), 12 AM (UK Time), 5:30 AM (IST)

Early Preliminary Card - 6:15 PM (EST), 10:15 PM (UK Time), 3:45 AM (IST)

The current card for UFC 243 includes:

Main Card

Middleweight fight: Robert Whittaker (c) vs Israel Adesanya (interim champion)

Advertisement

Lightweight fight: Al Iaquinta vs. Dan Hooker

Heavyweight fight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergey Spivac

Welterweight fight: Luke Jumeau vs. Dhiego Lima

Preliminary Card (FX)

Welterweight fight: Jake Matthews vs. Rostem Akman

Heavyweight fight: Justin Tafa vs. Yorgan De Castro

Welterweight fight: Callan Potter vs. Maki Pitolo

Women’s Featherweight fight: Megan Anderson vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos

Early Preliminary Card

Lightweight fight: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Brad Riddell

Women’s Flyweight fight: Nadia Kassem vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Bantamweight fight: Khalid Taha vs. Bruno Silva

Where to watch UFC 243 in the US and UK?

UFC 243 can be watched live in the US on ESPN+ for the main card. The Early Preliminary Card will also be available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+. UFC 243 Preliminary Card will be available on ESPN 2.

In the UK, UFC 243 will be available on BT Sport in the UK.

How and where to watch UFC 243 in India?

The UFC 243 main card can be watched live in India on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD, at 7:30 AM on the 6th of October.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!