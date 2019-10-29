UFC 244: Jorge Masvidal talks about knocking out Nate Diaz, the BMF title and more (Exclusive)

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive 16 // 29 Oct 2019, 09:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jorge Masvidal is poised to take on Nate Diaz at UFC 244 for the BMF title

Jorge Masvidal is known for being one of the biggest stars of 2019 in the UFC. He took the company by storm this year, taking out two high profile opponents in Darren Till and Ben Askren, and now facing Nate Diaz in possibly one of the biggest fights of the year.

The two fighters will clash for the 'BMF' title in the main event of the night at UFC 244. Before the fight could take place, I had the opportunity to talk to Jorge Masvidal as part of a teleconference call.

Catch UFC 244 live by tuning in to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD on the 3rd of November at 7:30 AM.

AB: Having hit had to big knockouts already this year, what's your mindset heading into this fight?

JM: Big Knockout. You know my brother. I want to turn the lights off for somebody. That's what I want to do and create headlines for my sport and get the biggest paycheck possible. It's to hit him when he least expects it. That's all I'm going to be looking to do. That's my mindset going into this fight.

AB: What motivated you in 2019 to jump into the spotlight the way you have?

JM: I was looking back at my career, which upto 2019 was not bad. A lot of people would be more than happy to have done more than half of what I had done up to that point. But, I was nowhere near done to close the chapter on my career like that without Championship accomplishments. Everything that I've done this year has show the fans and helped them take notice of me and hear me out. It's nothing about coincidence, it's nothing but hard work that we put in, dedication, sacrifice, tears of blood, a lot of that. I know how the storybook ends. I don't want to close the book on this chapter of my life.

AB: What significance does the 'BMF' title hold for you?

JM: I didn't say this. The world is saying this, the whole company is saying this. The winner of this fight, which will be me, the baddest m***********r they have ever seen in their roster and the UFC, in the history of the company.

Advertisement

I don't know if I need to elaborate that anymore. I'll be known as the baddest m***********r there was with this belt, you know? That's what it says on this belt. BMF.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!