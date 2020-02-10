UFC 247: Jon Jones set record in controversial main event fight; overtakes GSP

Jon Jones

At UFC 247, there was a lot of controversy surrounding the judges decision to award the fight to Jon Jones. A large percentage of UFC fans and fighters felt that Dominick Reyes had won,and the decision of one judge to award the fight to Jones, 49-46, even had Joe Rogan raging.

However, that was not all that happened in the Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes fight. When Jones won the title defense against Dominick Reyes, he set the record for the most number of wins in the UFC in title fights.

Up until now, this was a record that was held jointly by Jones and the ever-popular, Georges St-Pierre. Both of them had 13 wins in title bouts, but with the win over Reyes, Jones has set a new record with a 14th win.

While it is unfortunate that the record was set in a fight surrounded by so much controversy, Jones has now moved on to become a record-setter in the UFC.

There is currently talk about a future rematch against Dominick Reyes for Jones, but it remains to be seen if such a fight will indeed be decided.

Asked by a fan about how he felt at having broken such a record, Jones said that it had not really hit him yet.

That part still hasn’t really hit me yet https://t.co/3JQMDXpMKm — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) February 10, 2020