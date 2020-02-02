UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes - Matches, start time, live streaming info, TV channel, when and where to watch

UFC 247

Jon Jones is returning to the Octagon for the first time in 2020 and he is here to defend his Light Heavyweight Championship. UFC 247 will be seeing two title defenses as Dominick Reyes challenges Jones for the Light Heavyweight title and Valentina Shevchenko defends the UFC Women's Flyweight Championship against Kaitlyn Chookagian.

With two title fights on the line, there's a lot on the line heading into UFC 247.

Let's take a look at all of the exciting fights on the card, as well as how and where you can see the fights.

UFC 247: Location, Date, and Start Time

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas, United States of America

Date: 8th February 2020 (US), 9th February 2020 (UK), 9th February 2020 (India)

Start Time: Main Card - 10:00 PM EST, 3:00 AM GMT, 8:30 AM IST

Preliminary Card - 8:00 PM EST, 1:00 AM GMT, 6:30 AM IST

Early Preliminary Card - 6:15 PM EST, 11:15 PM GMT, 4:45 AM IST

UFC Fight Night 166 Fight Card

Main Card

Light Heavyweight Championship Fight: Jon Jones (c) vs. Dominick Reyes

Women's Flyweight Championship Fight: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Heavyweight Fight: Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa

Featherweight Fight: Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige

Heavyweight Fight: Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi

Preliminary Card

Middleweight Fight: Trevin Giles vs. Antonio Arroyo

Welterweight Fight: Alex Morono vs. Kalinn Williams

Women's Flyweight Fight: Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee

Early Preliminary Card

Bantamweight Fight: Miles Johns vs. Mario Bautista

Bantamweight Fight: Journey Newson vs. Domingo Pilarte

Bantamweight Fight: Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez

Where to watch UFC 247 in the US and UK?

UFC 247 can be watched live in the US on ESPN+ for the main card. The Preliminary Card can be watched on ESPN, while the Early Preliminary Card is available on UFC Fight Pass as well as ESPN+.

In the United Kingdom, UFC 247 can be watched live on BT Sport, while the Preliminary Card and Early Preliminary Card will be available on UFC Fight Pass.

How, when and where to watch UFC 247 in India?

In India, UFC 247 can be watched live and exclusive on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English and on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi.