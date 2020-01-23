UFC 248- Darren Till gives massive update on potentially being a replacement to fight Jared Cannonier

Robert "The Reaper" Whittaker was forced to pull out of UFC 248 against Jared Cannonier. Dana White got emotional talking about it, saying that the reason he pulled out was one of the most "selfless" ones ever and praised Whittaker for being a great human being.

There have been rumors that it has to do with his daughter's illness, but we won't go further into it until there's an official reason given. The plan seems to be to keep Jared Cannonier on the card but it'll be slightly problematic if it's anyone else except Darren Till replacing Whittaker.

Cannonier has entered the Top 5 and is a rank above Till. Many believe that he's just a win away from earning a title shot and as a result, one can only understand Cannonier's point of view in declining anyone else that's ranked lower than him except Till.

The word seemed to be that Darren Till won't replace Whittaker due to an injury that he sustained, but The Gorilla told Jim Edwards of Fighters Only that he wants the fight to happen and is waiting for management to work out the right deal.

As for his injuries, he has a "few little niggles" as he describes it. Here's his full statement:

Spoke to @darrentill2 just a second ago, here’s what he said about replacing Whittaker and fighting Cannonier at #UFC248 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/imPVQoBYDV — Jim Edwards (@MMA_Jim) January 22, 2020

It's going to be interesting to see what happens. If Till is pushing through and feels he's fit enough for the fight, we see no reason for UFC to deny him the opportunity. While it may seem like a title eliminator, Till winning wouldn't set him up immediately for Israel Adesanya.

If he manages to beat Cannonier (and that's a big "if"), then Robert Whittaker would be an ideal second opponent in 2020. Either way, the Middleweight division is more exciting than ever with all the new contenders and prospects.