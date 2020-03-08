UFC 248 Results - Huge return after 16 months, all-time great title fight ends in split decision

Two title fights!

UFC 248 is in the books and it was an incredible PPV overall. While a certain major fight disappointed, one of the two title fights turned out to be an all-time classic. Let's jump right into what happened, starting with the UFC 248 prelims:

UFC 248 - Prelims

Sean O'Malley def. José Alberto Quiñónez via TKO (head kick and punches) (2:02, Round 1)

Mark Madsen def. Austin Hubbard via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Rodolfo Vieira def. Saparbek Safarov via submission (arm-triangle) (2:58, Round 1)

Gerald Meerschaert def. Deron Winn via submission (rear-naked choke) (2:13, Round 3)

UFC 248 Results - Main card

#1. Alex Oliveira vs Max Griffin

A big win for 'Cowboy' Oliveira

Round 1: There wasn't much of a feeling out process, to begin with. They both began with strikes but none landed. Alex Oliveira went for the clinch and pressed Max Griffin against the fence but wasn't able to hold him down. Oliveira landed an uppercut and seemed to land a few more jabs but ate a rough shot before clinching in desperation. Griffin, an expert in takedowns, took the Brazilian down.

Interestingly, Griffin's corner shouted at him to not go for the takedown despite it being a vital part of the round. Griffin had solid control of Oliveira but wasn't able to lock the arm triangle due to the cage blocking him. Oliveira got up and was taken down again, surprisingly in an armbar position before Griffin escaped. He seemed to graze Griffin right before the round ended.

Round 2: The second round started strong for Oliveira and the Brazilian shook off a takedown, trying one of his own. Griffin appeared to be cut and gave him trouble with his vision. Oliveira had him pressed up against the fence, with the cut on his eye revealed to be far worse than anticipated. Griffin escaped the clinch but the referee stopped it and called for the doctor to check on him.

Advertisement

After the Doctor wiped his cut and checked on him, the action continued. The Brazilian landed a couple of leg kicks and an accurate right hand, seemingly finding his timing. Oliveira pressed him against the fence and nearly landed a spinning elbow. Oliveira was dictating the pace but no clear shots were landing. Oliveira found some success with the front body kick. He went back for the takedown but Griffin's defense was solid enough. It appeared to be 1-1 at this point.

Round 3: Oliveira continued with the front body kicks and mixed it up with a head kick. Griffin had the Brazilian pressed up against the fence and Oliveira received a warning for accidentally elbowing the back of his head. It appeared to have cut Griffin there as well. Oliveira managed to get a separation and attempted a takedown of his own. He mounted him and got his back for a split second.

🤠 The Cowboy is back!



Alex Oliveira gets the split decision and snaps a 3️⃣ fight skid 🙌#UFC248 pic.twitter.com/Aw7hAqi0ci — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 8, 2020

He had to give up the mount and Oliveira was on top in a solid position. The blood kept going directly in his eye. In a dangerous position, Oliveira got a few good shots until Griffin unexpectedly reversed the position. It was clear that Oliveira was exhausted. Griffin was on top but 'Cowboy' Oliveira was in defense mode. The fight ended with Griffin on top.

Result: Alex Oliveira def. Max Griffin by split decision (29-28 Griffin, 29-28 Oliveira, 29-28 Oliveira)

1 / 5 NEXT