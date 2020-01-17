UFC 248: Jeremy Stephens pulls out of the PPV due to injury

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST SHARE

Jeremy Stephens (MMA Junkie)

Following the withdrawal of former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker from the upcoming UFC 248 pay-per-view, another highly-awaited fight has now been canceled as Featherweight sensation Jeremy Stephens has been pulled off his scheduled fight against Calvin Kattar as per MMA Junkie.

Jeremy Stephens' last UFC fight

Jeremy Stephens was last seen competing the UFC Octagon back at UFC on ESPN 6 when he faced Yair Rodriguez in a rematch from UFC on ESPN+17 after the initial bout ended in a "No Contest" due to an accidental eye poke from Rodriguez.

As the duo eventually squared off in Boston, Stephens ended up losing a back-and-forth bout to 'El Pantera' in a performance that also earned the former a Fight of the Night award, as well.

Stephens out of UFC 248, rescheduling expected

At UFC 248, Jeremy Stephens was expected to face Calvin Kattar in an exciting Featherweight bout, however, due to an injury, 'Lil Heathen' has now been forced to pull out from the March 7 card.

Currently on a four-fight losing streak in the Octagon, the bout between Stephens and Kattar certainly promised a lot of fireworks, given that the latter has also impressed in his previous Octagon outings and also took Zabit Magomedsharipov to the limit in his last UFC bout.