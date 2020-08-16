UFC 252 Results: Undefeated fighter loses, Miocic-Cormier trilogy ends in epic decision victory

UFC 252 took place at the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. It saw the conclusion of the legendary trilogy between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier. Who walked out as the greatest heavyweight on the planet? Did Daniel Cormier truly retire?

It was an eventful card from start to finish and here's what went down. Let's start with the Bantamweights who kicked off the PPV main card:

#5. John Dodson vs Merab Dvalishvili - Did the UFC veteran stop the up-and-comer?

UFC 252: Dodson v Dvalishvili

Round 1: UFC veteran John Dodson charged forward and Dvalishvili kept his distance. Dvalishvili got the takedown and pressed him up against the fence followed up by some knees to the leg. They separated and continued to keep their distance. Dodson went forward with a few attempts but none landed. However, it was a weak round for the UFC veteran and a strong one for the Georgian.

Round 2: John Dodson had a nice leg kick early on in the second round. Dvalishvili lifted him but didn't get credit for the takedown. However, he continued to be the aggressor. Dvalishvili landed a back fist and a right hook. Dodson landed another low kick but Dvalishvili continued to press forward. Dodson's corner insisted that he 'let it go' and he responded but he nearly got taken down to end the round.

Round 3: John Dodson landed one decent shot in the first minute, only for Dvalishvili to respond with a slight grin. Dvalishvili got a takedown but didn't do much with it as Dodson got right back up. Dodson landed one big right but Merab responded with a leg kick. Merab landed a second right hand and Dodson grinned, indicating that it hurt. The fight finished and the two embraced, with Merab screaming in joy.

Merab Dvalishvili def. John Dodson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)