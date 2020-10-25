UFC 254 Results: Khabib Nurmagomedov announces retirement following win; Robert Whittaker shocks the world, and more

The UFC capped off their second visit to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi with a blockbuster pay-per-view, UFC 254 that went down tonight.

UFC 254 was headlined by a lightweight title unification bout between reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champ Justin Gaethje. The co-main event features an intriguing middleweight clash between Jared Cannonier and former champion Robert Whittaker. The winner of the fight will go on to challenge the reigning champ Israel Adesanya.

Magomed Ankalaev destroyed Ion Cutelaba in their main card clash at UFC 254 which went down at the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The Dagestani prospect was determined to finish Cutelaba when they rematched on Saturday at UFC 254 and he repeated the feat when the pair matched tonight. Murphy picked up her first career submission by submitting Liliya Shakirova with a rear-naked choke in the second round.

Phil Hawes had an exciting debut on Saturday when he finished Jacob Malkoun with a devastating 18-second knockout on the UFC 254 main card.

Alexander Volkov showed his all-around game to defeat Curtis Blaydes at UFC 254. The Russian knockout artist displayed his best game to finish his opponent in the first round. Volkov connected with a kick to Harris’ midsection which sent him to the ground and that ultimately led to the finish at 1:15 into the second round.

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker wents against the odds to prove that he is still the man to be dealt with for Israel Adesanya. Whittaker put on a brilliant performance to avoid Jared Cannonier’s power throughout the fight before getting the unanimous decision in the co-main event on Fight Island. The judges all scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Whittaker.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov had an emotional outing against Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 254. Nurmagomedov claimed that he will hang his gloves following the fight. The undefeated and undisputed lightweight champion put up a dominant showcase to make Gaethje quit by way of triangle choke submission at 1:34 in the second round. It was the first time Nurmagomedov performed following the tragic death of his father Abdulmanap earlier this year.

Check out the results of all fights on the UFC 254b card below

UFC 254 card and results