UFC 254: Where to watch in India, start time, channel, full card

The UFC's return to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi ends with blockbuster pay-per-view UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje which will air live tonight.

The main event features an intriguing matchup for the UFC lightweight title between the undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and the interim champ Justin Gaethje. At UFC 249, Nurmagomedov was set to defend his title against Tony Ferguson but since the former had to pull out of the bout due to COVID induced travel restrictions in both Russia and the United States, Justin Gaethje got the opportunity to fight Ferguson and set up a title clash against Khabib.

Justin Gaethje welcomed the opportunity with open arms and slaughtered Tony Ferguson to become the interim lightweight champion. Now Gaethje takes on the undefeated and undisputed champ Khabib Nurmagomedov. This is being considered the Russian's toughest challenge yet because of Gaethje's aggression inside the cage, the knockout power in his hands, and high profile wrestling. This one is set to be a fight for the ages.

The co-main event of the night features a crucial middleweight encounter between knockout artist Jared Cannonier and former champion Robert Whittaker. The winner of the fight will go on to challenge reigning champ Israel Adesanya in 2021.

Check out the full fight card for UFC 254 below.

Main Card

Lightweight Title Fight (Main Event): Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) Vs. Justin Gaethje (22-2)

Middleweight Fight (Co-main): Robert Whittaker (22-5) Vs. Jared Cannonier (13-4)

Heavyweight Fight: Alexander Volkov (31-8) Vs. Walt Harris (13-8)

Middleweight Fight: Jacob Malkoun (4-0) Vs. Phil Hawes (8-2)

Women Flyweight Fight: Lauren Murphy (13-4) Vs. Liliya Shakirova (8-1)

Light-Heavyweight Fight: Magomed Ankalaev (13-1) Vs. Ion Cutelaba (15-5)

Preliminary Card

Heavyweight Fight: Stefan Struve (33-12) Vs. Tai Tuivasa (10-3)

Catchweight Fight: Nathaniel Wood (17-4) Vs. Casey Kenney (15-2)

Welterweight Fight: Alex Oliveira (22-8) Vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (12-0)

Light-Heavyweight Fight: Jung Da Un (13-2) Vs. Sam Alvey (33-14)

Early Prelims

Advertisement

Women Flyweight Fight: Liana Jojua (8-3) Vs. Miranda Maverick (9-2)

Lightweight Fight: Joel Alvarez (17-2) Vs. Alexander Yakovlev (24-9)

You can watch UFC 254 : Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) at 23:30 IST, October 24