UFC 255 results: Deiveson Figueiredo and Valentina Shevchenko comfortably defend titles

Flyweight dominance was on display at UFC 255, as reigning UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figuereido and reigning UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko both successfully defended their titles.

Figueiredo made quick work of challenger Alex Perez in the main event, while Shevchenko grinded out a unanimous decision win over Jennifer Maia in the co-main event.

Check out a quick recap below:

UFC 255 Main Card

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Alex Perez by Submission (Guillotine Choke) - 1:57 Round 1

In the first defense of his UFC flyweight championship, Deiveson Figueiredo put on a masterful performance, choking out challenger Alex Perez by guillotine choke in just under two minutes.

Perez attempted a takedown but left his neck out, and Figuereido took advantage, locking in the guillotine choke and forcing the tap at the 1:57 mark of the first round.

Figueiredo improves to 20-1 in his MMA career and picks up his fifth-straight win.

Valentina Shevchenko def. Jennifer Maia by Unanimous Decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko continued her dominance over the women's flyweight division with a unanimous decision win over challenger Jennifer Maia.

Shevchenko turned in an all-around performance as she outworked Maia standing up and on the ground.

After five rounds of action, Shevchenko earned the nod on all the judges scorecards.

Shevchenko improves to 20-3 in her MMA career and records a fourth successful defense of the UFC women's flyweight championship.

Tim Means def. Mike Perry by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

In an exciting catchweight contest, Tim Means edged out Mike Perry by unanimous decision.

Means and Perry put on an entertaining back-and-forth bout, with each fighter having their moments in the bout.

After three rounds of action however, it was Means who walked away with the clear-cut decision win.

Tim Means improves to 30-12 in his MMA career and picks up his second-straight win.

Katlyn Chookagian def. Cynthia Calvillo by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

In a women's flyweight contest, Katlyn Chookagian defeated Cynthia Calvillo by unanimous decision.

Chookagian outpointed Calvillo in all three rounds to take the grueling decision win.

Chookagian improves to 15-4 in her MMA career and bounces back from her loss to Jessica Andrade.

Paul Craig def. Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua by TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:36

In the main card opener, Paul Craig pounded out Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua en route to a second-round TKO victory.

After a close first round, Craig landed a takedown in the second frame and was able take Shogun's back. From there, Craig punished the Brazilian legend with hard strikes, forcing Shogun to tap.

Craig improves to 14-4 in his MMA career and is unbeaten in his last four bouts.

UFC 255 Preliminary Card

Brandon Moreno def. Brandon Royval by TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:59

Joaquin Buckley def. Jordan Wright by KO (punches) – Round 2, 0:18

Antonina Shevchenko def. Ariane Lipski by TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:33

Nicolas Dalby def. Daniel Rodriguez by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Alan Jouban def. Jared Gooden by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Kyle Daukaus def. Dustin Stoltzfus by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Sasha Palatnikov def. Louis Cosce by TKO (punches) – Round 3, 2:27