UFC 259 payouts: How much did Jan Blachowicz, Israel Adesanya, and others make at the PPV?

Despite suffering the first loss of his professional MMA career on Saturday, Israel Adesanya is said to have taken home a hefty paycheck for his performance at UFC 259.

There has been no official confirmation by the UFC or any other media outlet regarding the payout numbers that each fighter received from last weekend's blockbuster pay-per-view. However, here are some estimated figures in-line with each fighter's previous paychecks and rumored appearance fees.

One half of the main event, Israel Adesanya is said to have made north of $600,000, which includes a compliance fee that each fighter is awarded. According to The Sports Daily, Israel Adesanya's estimated earnings on Saturday night amount to a total of $640,000 ($600,000 appearance fee and $40,000 incentive pay).

Jan Blachowicz, on the other hand, is estimated to have roughly made $500,000 despite being the defending champion at UFC 259. This discrepancy in the earnings of the two combatants can be attributed to Israel Adesanya's star power. The Kiwi fighter recently became the first MMA fighter to crack a deal with sports apparel brand, Puma.

Women's MMA GOAT Amanda Nunes stopped Megan Anderson in her tracks in the co-main event of UFC 259. The Brazillian fighter is said to have made $490,000. This includes $350,000 in appearance fees, a $100,000 win bonus, and a $40,000 fight week incentive pay.

The only 'new' champion this weekend, Aljamain Sterling, is estimated to have raked in $230,000 for his performance on the main card. This amount comprises of a $100,000 appearance fee, a $100,000 win bonus and another $30,000 as fight week incentive pay.

Dominic Cruz and Petr Yan are expected to have made $195,000 and $150,000 respectively for their performances at the event.

What is fight week incentive pay?

As per MMA Junkie, each UFC fighter is paid for outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items included in the fighter code of conduct. This comprehensive plan has been named UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay and replaces the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.

For Saturday night's pay-per-view, the Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay amounted to $385,000 - the second-highest figure in the promotion's history. Both Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz took home $40,000 each as incentive pay at UFC 259.

#UFC259 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Second highest payout in program history https://t.co/epKth465cs — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) March 7, 2021