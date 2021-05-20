UFC 262 salaries: How much did Charles Oliveira get for his title win?

Charles Oliveira topped the UFC 262 salaries chart with a reported $875,000 paycheck.

The UFC's most iconic title is no longer vacant after last weekend's UFC 262 pay-per-view event. After working his way to a title shot through 11 years of struggle, Charles Oliveira defeated the credentialed Michael Chandler to become the undisputed UFC lightweight champion on May 15.

Apart from the title, Charles Oliveira witnessed a respectable payday for his efforts as he earned a disclosed sum of $875,000 ($400,000 to show, $100,000 to win, $32,000 sponsorship bonus, $75,000 POTN bonus, and $168,000 PPV bonus) for his performance.

Michael Chandler's dream of becoming the UFC champ might have been delayed for now, but the former Bellator champion earned the second-highest sum in the UFC 262 salaries for his valiant effort. Chandler earned a total of $842,000 ($500,000 to show, $42,000 sponsorship bonus, $300,000 PPV bonus) in disclosed salary.

The loss to Oliveira is certainly a big setback for 'Iron'. But he gave the new champ a run for his money in the first round and proved his worth as one of the UFC's elite.

UFC 262 salaries: The UFC roster is forever indebted to Tony Ferguson

Perennial contender Tony Ferguson's decline wasn't a massive surprise, as age is a major determining factor in the lower weight classes. The 37-year-old fighter lost his third straight fight against Beneil Dariush at UFC 262.

The loss may have ended Ferguson's days at the top. However, 'El Cucuy' was the biggest name on the fight card and earned a disclosed sum of $750,000 ($500,000 to show, $32,000 sponsorship bonus and $218,000 PPV bonus) in the UFC 262 salaries.

During the pre-fight press conference, Ferguson appealed to UFC president Dana White to raise the performance bonus to $75,000 from the previous $50,000, and the UFC gave in to his demand.

Fighter pay has always been a glaring issue in the UFC, and Ferguson certainly pushed the organization to take a step towards solving it.

Ferguson's opponent Beneil Dariush made $321,000 ($200,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus and $21,000 sponsorship bonus) in the most high-profile win of his professional career.

Fight of the night wnners Edson Barboza ($346,000) and Shane Burgos ($166,000) also earned a six-figure payday at UFC 262.

Katlyn Chookagian ($221,000), along with preliminary card fighters Lando Vannata ($131,000) and Christos Giagos ($131,500), led the way among the rest of the fighters in terms of UFC 262 salaries.

UFC 262 salaries: Highest paid fighters on the card

Main card

Charles Oliveira - $875,000 def. Michael Chandler $842,000 (UFC lightweight championship)

Beneil Dariush - $321,000 def. Tony Ferguson - $750,000 (Lightweight bout)

Edson Barboza - $346,000 def. Shane Burgos - $166,000 (Featherweight bout)

Katlyn Chookagian - $221,000 def. Viviane Araujo - $37,500 (Women's Flyweight)

Preliminary card

Lando Vannata - $131,000 def. Mike Grundy - $20,000 (Featherweight bout)

Early prelims

Christos Giagos - $131,500 def. Sean Soriano - $16,000 (Lightweight bout)

The full list of UFC 262 salaries can be found at Sportsekz.com