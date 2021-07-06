3 ways in which Conor McGregor's mind games can affect the trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is infamous for his trash-talking and mind games.

Much of the Irishman's success within the UFC can be attributed to his pre-fight antics.

Conor McGregor put on a masterclass in mental warfare against Jose Aldo to win the UFC featherweight belt.

The UFC scheduled a world tour ahead of this massive fight, and McGregor laid siege to Jose Aldo at every press conference and interaction.

The Irishman's mind games visibly infuriated Aldo, who had never been disrespected in such a manner. In response to Conor McGregor's trash-talking, the Brazilian entered the fight with a hyper-aggressive attitude, playing into the Irishman's hands.

'The Notorious' dropped Aldo within the first 13 seconds of the opening round.

It was later revealed that 'Mystic Mac' had predicted the way he would finish the Brazilian. A backstage video of McGregor showed the Irishman practicing the exact punch that knocked Aldo out.

Watch the video below:

This was not the first time that McGregor had made his opponent deviate from their original game plan.

The Irishman did the same to Dustin Poirier in their first meeting at UFC 178. McGregor insulted 'The Diamond' by calling him a "peahead" and a "hillbilly."

His antics got under Poirier's skin, and come fight night, McGregor dominated the Louisiana native, knocking him out in the first round.

Conor McGregor is now set to take on Poirier in a trilogy bout at UFC 264, and the Irishman has already started his mental warfare on social media.

On that note, here are three ways in which Conor McGregor's mind games can affect Dustin Poirier in their fight at UFC 264:

#3 Dustin Poirier could become too aggressive and rush McGregor

Dustin Poirier admitted that he was pissed off by McGregor in the lead-up to their first fight. 'The Diamond' let his emotions get the better of him and was, according to Poirier, "a deer in the headlights."

If Poirier lets McGregor's insults affect him this time, there is a chance that the outcome of the trilogy fight could be like their first encounter.

#2 Dustin Poirier may not throw calf kicks against Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier has already stated he plans to alter his fight plans for UFC 264. 'The Diamond' said he might not use calf kicks this time, which were a crucial factor for him in his knockout victory over McGregor in their second outing.

There is a chance that Poirier is bluffing. But if McGregor convinces Poirier that the only reason 'The Diamond' won their last fight was due to calf kicks, it might hurt the Louisiana native's ego. A bruised ego can lead to impulsive decisions, and McGregor specializes in capitalizing on his opponent's mistakes.

#1 Dustin Poirier may not shoot for a takedown

First one to shoots a dusty bitch. pic.twitter.com/pO7WdCTsGu — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 18, 2021

Conor McGregor recently posted a tweet where he took a dig at Dustin Poirier.

"First one to shoots a dusty b---h."

Poirier replied to this insult by saying:

There is a possibility that by taking McGregor's words personally, the 32-year-old might decide not to take him down. The plan could backfire on the former interim lightweight champion as McGregor could easily be the superior fighter on the feet at UFC 264.

