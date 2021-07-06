5 things you need to know about UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will headline UFC 264, one of the biggest pay-per-view events of the year. The highly-anticipated rubber match between two of the biggest stars in the lightweight division will go down on Saturday, July 10, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Poirier passed up the opportunity to fight for the lightweight championship that Khabib Nurmagomedov vacated. At UFC 264, it will be revealed whether Poirier's decision to take on the more lucrative trilogy bout over the title fight was a wise business decision or a costly mistake.

Meanwhile, McGregor is on a quest for absolution. Once a double champion and a top pound-for-pound fighter, the Irishman is looking for his first victory in the lightweight division since 2016.

Before this momentous trilogy bout goes down, let's take a look at all that has transpired between the two rivals - from their initial meeting at UFC 178 to their last outing at UFC 257, their online feud regarding Dustin Poirier's charity, and everything else in between.

Here are five things you need to know about Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3:

#5 What have Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor been saying about each other ahead of UFC 264?

UFC 257: Poirier v McGregor Press Conference

Conor Mcgregor and Dustin Poirier have been sniping at one another through interviews and social media posts ahead of UFC 264. The Irishman dared his opponent to keep the fight on the feet and disregard the wrestling component of MMA. McGregor took to Twitter to send a message to Poirier:

First one to shoots a dusty bitch. pic.twitter.com/pO7WdCTsGu — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 18, 2021

Poirier responded by reminding McGregor what the first "M" in MMA stands for. In a sit-down interview with ESPN, 'The Diamond' said:

"[Conor McGregor] just said something on 'The first one to shoot is a dusty b****', that's what he said. Isn't he the one who's always preaching about the flow, the full martial arts, no holds barred, no rules, the ultimate fighting like when he's talking about boxing and stuff? How about the first one to get taken down is a dusty b****? It reeks of insecurity to me."

Conor McGregor responded to the same during an Instagram Live session and said that Dustin Poirier would pay for the comments he's made.

