"He's gonna pay for that" - Conor McGregor slams Dustin Poirier for his recent comments

Conor McGregor will meet Dustin Poirier inside the octagon for the third time at UFC 264. With just a week left before the event transpires, things are clearly heating up between the two lightweights.

In a live session on Instagram earlier today, the Irishman claimed he would make Poirier pay for the recent remarks he made.

"He talked some amount lately, he's gonna pay for that, that's for sure," McGregor said on Instagram live.

During his interview with ESPN, Poirier responded to Conor McGregor criticizing him for his wrestling approach at UFC 257, after 'The Diamond' secured a takedown early in the first round. Poirier said McGregor's comment 'reeks of insecurity'.

"He (Conor McGregor) just said something on 'the first one to shoot is a dusty b***h', that's what he said. Isn't he the one who's always preaching about the flow, the full martial arts, no holds barred, no rules, the ultimate fighting like when he's talking about boxing and stuff. How about the first one to get taken down is a dusty b***h. It reeks of insecurity to me," Poirier said.

A lot will be at stake for Conor McGregor during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier

UFC 257 Poirier v McGregor: Weigh-Ins

Conor McGregor will have a lot to prove when he shares the octagon with Dustin Poirier for the third time. 'The Notorious' has lost two of his last three fights and his stint at lightweight hasn't looked promising either.

Poirier believes McGregor will be fighting for relevancy at UFC 264, which is why he expects the Irishman to be at his best. Should McGregor lose, his dreams of reclaiming the lightweight belt could come to naught.

However, the former two-division champion has proved in the past that he comes back stronger after suffering a loss. When Nate Diaz shocked him at UFC 196 in 2016, McGregor came back with a vengeance to overpower the Stockton fighter in a rematch. Plus, he has never lost two successive fights in his 13-year-long MMA career.

A win for Conor McGregor should be good enough for him to earn a title shot opposite Charles Oliveira, who believes he'll knockout the Irishman if he ever fights him.

