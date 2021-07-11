CM Punk reacts to Kris Moutinho's Rocky Balboa-esque performance against Sean O'Malley at UFC 264

Former UFC athlete CM Punk took to Twitter to praise Kris Moutinho's performance against Sean O'Malley at UFC 264.

"Moutinho is an animal. #UFC264," wrote CM Punk

Kris Moutinho put in an impressive performance in his UFC debut against Sean O'Malley at UFC 264. The 28-year-old stood strong and took all of O'Malley's shots before eventually losing the fight via a third-round TKO.

Many MMA personalities posted tweets praising the debutant's toughness, including ESPN's Brett Okamoto:

Mannnn. When I asked Sean O'Malley earlier this week if there was anything dangerous about Kris Moutinho, he said the guy is just really, really tough. Doesn't go away. It appears he did his homework ... Moutinho is tough as hell. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 11, 2021

Kris Moutinho reveals how he got the opportunity to fight in the UFC

In the lead up to his UFC debut against Sean O'Malley at UFC 264, Kris Moutinho appeared in an episode of UFC 264 Embedded.

The 28-year-old, while signing posters, revealed how he found out he was going to fight 'Sugar' at UFC 264.

"Where I was when I got the call, I was in my mom's house, chilling' getting a bunch of DMs from random people telling me I'm gonna get knocked out and then, that's when I found out." Kris Moutinho said.

Sean O'Malley calls out multiple bantamweight fighters after his UFC 264 win

UFC rising star Sean O'Malley had an impressive outing at UFC 264 against Kris Moutinho. 'Sugar' landed a large number of strikes on the UFC debutant and eventually won a TKO victory when Herb Dean intervened and stopped the fight in the final minute.

O'Malley used his post-fight interview to call out multiple fighters, including Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt, in the UFC's 135-bantamweight division.

"Cody Garbrandt hasn't won a fight since 2012. Petr Yan is petrified. Dominick Curz is ducking me. Rob Font, where you at?"Sean O'Malley said.

'Sugar' also praised his opponent Moutinho for his toughness in the fight.

The 26-year-old O'Malley competes in the bantameweight division with a professional MMA record of 14-1. O'Malley made his UFC debut in December 2017. The bantamweight star has had seven fights in the UFC and has emerged victorious in six of them.

