John Kavanagh pokes fun at people who are convinced that aliens have visited earth

Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh is not one to shy away from putting his opinions out there in the world. Like his protege, Coach Kavanagh routinely goes on Twitter to give his take on a lot of things, including the topic of UFOs and aliens.

Uploading an apparent photo of a UFO, Kavanagh tweeted about the fact that people can watch millions of street fights in HD because everyone has a camera. However, when people have to find a photo of a UFO, they are always grainy and unclear.

"Since everyone has a camera you can easily watch a million street fights from around the world in HD if you are so inclined. Yes these 1950s quality images have yall convinced aliens visited," he tweeted.

Since everyone has a camera you can easily watch a million street fights from around the world in HD if you are so inclined. Yes these 1950s quality images have yall convinced aliens visited 😅👌🏼 #IndependenceDayhttps://t.co/ztPLDKcOgW pic.twitter.com/ymfChaQPJm — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) July 5, 2021

He also added a link to a Reddit page where people upload videos of streetfights to hammer home his point.

He replied to a comment under a post where a user explained that it wasn't camera footage but rather sensor footage. John Kavanagh replied:

"Yeah...that's kinda my point. 3.8 billion smart phones in the world...not one has caught an image."

John Kavanagh made it clear that he disagreed with the notion that there's another life form out there other than us human beings.

John Kavanagh has been working with Hollywood superstar Will Smith

Will Smith is one of the most recognizable people out there, and while he might not be the fittest of all men, he still hasn't lost his drive to get there.

Smith has teamed up with John Kavanagh to get back in shape even at the age of 52. The actor had previously uploaded a video to YouTube showing off his 'dad bod.'

Kavanagh has a program called 'Wimp 2 Warrior', where he uses MMA workouts to turn normal people into skilled martial artists. In a post on Instagram, John Kavanagh revealed that Smith had undergone the same workout and added that he was a warrior.

