John Kavanagh reveals that roads had to be shut down after fans discovered Conor McGregor was having dinner with his team in nearby restaurant

Conor McGregor is the biggest star in all of MMA. However, being the most recognizable athlete on the planet comes with its own drawbacks. He gets hounded everywhere he goes, and while others might not make time for their fans, Conor McGregor comes from a different breed.

According to his coach John Kavanagh, they were having a quiet meal after the end of their fight camp. McGregor's fans then discovered where the Irishman was dining, and an excited mob approached them. The authorities had to intervene and shut down the streets.

However, none of this fazed Conor, who decided to indulge the crowd and shadowbox for them while they chanted his name and cheered him on. It was the early hours of the 4th of July when the entire incident happened, and Conor McGregor was very happy to see so many of his fans there.

Quiet end-of-camp team meal....turns into streets shut down when word got around. Nuts haha https://t.co/3SOP8GjORm — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) July 4, 2021

It was a great moment for the fans who got to see McGregor before he drove away from the location. Later on, he uploaded a tweet about the same and showed his love for America. The tweet contained a video of the whole incident with fans chanting his name as he drove off.

The United States Of America 🇺🇸

What a country ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iQNqie9GOr — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 4, 2021

Also Read: Watch: Conor McGregor sends screaming mob into a frenzy by shadow boxing for them; wishes everyone a happy 4th of July.

Conor McGregor and his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier

McGregor and Poirier go at it again for the third time at UFC 264. Their July 10th fight follows Poirier's knockout win over Conor at UFC 257. Since then, Poirier has refused a possible title shot to decide who'll come out on top in their trilogy.

Conor McGregor was the first man to knock Dustin Poirier out in his professional MMA career, but the tables have now turned. Poirier looks like he will be the arguable favorite going into this fight.

McGregor has promised his fans a great performance and has said that he will focus on all aspects of mixed martial arts for this fight, rather than just boxing. It'll be interesting to see how that translates in the octagon, as the whole world watches on.

Edited by Jack Cunningham