Watch: Conor McGregor sends screaming mob into a frenzy by shadow boxing for them; wishes everyone a happy 4th of July

Almost no one can hold a candle to Conor McGregor when it comes to fame and popularity in the world of mixed martial arts.

The undeniable appeal of the Irishman was once again proved as a mob of excited fans stood waiting for him on the street and greeted him with an overpouring of enthusiasm in the early hours of 4th of July.

As Conor McGregor walked out, the mob erupted in screams and went on to chant his name. 'Notorious' indulged the fans with some shadow boxing as the authorities held the crowd back with much difficulty.

Absolute scenes. @TheNotoriousMMA just sent this crowd into a frenzy. pic.twitter.com/T3wG7UlYMe — Scott Fenton (@ScottFenton01) July 4, 2021

Conor McGregor wished the fans a happy 4th of July before driving out of the location. He looked pleasantly surprised at the number of people who were gathered to see him and the enthusiasm they brought.

"What a country, the United States of America," Conor McGregor said.

Conor McGregor later tweeted about the same.

The United States Of America 🇺🇸

What a country ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iQNqie9GOr — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 4, 2021

Conor McGregor promises to use a lot of weapons at UFC 264

In an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Dustin Poirier said that Conor McGregor's 'First one to shoot's a dusty b*tch' tweet 'reeked of insecurity'. 'The Diamond' said the Irishman is the one who is always 'preaching about the flow, the full martial arts, no holds barred, no rules, the ultimate fighting...'

Dustin Poirier's words seem to have reached Conor McGregor's ears, and he plans on making 'The Diamond' pay for his comments.

"He talked some amount lately, he's gonna pay for that, that's for sure," McGregor said in a recent Q&A session on Instagram Live.

Conor McGregor also promised to bring multiple mixed martial arts weapons in his arsenal to the bout after Poirier questioned his overall fighting skills.

"Give him a proper head kick. There’ll be a lot of weapons. There’ll be a lot of weapons produced on the night for sure. He wants mixed martial arts, he’s gonna get it."

Conor McGregor tasted victory in their first featherweight meeting at UFC 178 primarily with his striking skills. On the other hand, Dustin Poirier brought a vast array of MMA skills to the mix - including the killer leg kicks - to defeat Conor McGregor in the rematch at UFC 257.

Fans will have to wait until Saturday, July 10 to find out how the third and final fight of this iconic trilogy between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will play out.

