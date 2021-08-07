UFC 265: 5 names to look out for

Another weekend is closing in, and another stacked UFC pay-per-view is almost upon us. Saturday's event will see another packed crowd enjoy UFC action and another set of top names battle it out inside the octagon.

The promotion will welcome an audience of 16,000 to the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The event will mark the second to be held at the arena since the easing of restrictions following the COVID-19 outbreak. UFC 262, which included Charles Oliveira's title crowning, was the first.

Despite perhaps not being as strong as previous PPVs, UFC 265 is still stacked from top to bottom. In the main event, Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis will battle it out in a clash of heavyweight behemoths for the interim title. A champion vs. champion matchup against Francis Ngannou will await the victor.

With the likes of Jose Aldo, Pedro Munhoz, Song Yadong, Rafael Fiziev, Michael Chiesa and Vicente Luque all in action, UFC 265 looks set to be another entertaining night for MMA fans.

With exciting bouts throughout, this weekend’s event could bring us more memorable moments, but who could be providing them?

Ahead of Saturday’s card, here are five names to look out for at UFC 265.

#5. Miles Johns - UFC bantamweight

Whenever anyone produces a highlight reel knockout as brutal as Miles Johns did at UFC Vegas 12, they have to be one to watch the next time they're in action.

On the undercard of Anderson Silva's final fight in the UFC, Johns faced Kevin Natividad. Midway through the final round, Natividad was rendered unconscious by a swift and vicious right hand. Not many victims of a KO have crumpled and fallen as awkwardly as he did. The win last October was Johns 10th in MMA and a fast rebound following his first defeat in the sport at the hands of Mario Bautista earlier in 2020.

Having previously been on a nine-fight winning streak heading into last year, 'Chapo' will look to build a new streak with a win against veteran campaigner Anderson dos Santos this weekend. If he can produce another finish like in his last fight, he'll certainly establish his name in the 135-pound division.

After this bout was pulled off the UFC Vegas 31 card last month, Johns now has the chance to impress on the grand stage of a UFC PPV.

𝑶𝑵𝑬 and 𝑫𝑶𝑵𝑬 😤



Will @MilesXJohns give us another bonus-worthy performance on Saturday?



[ #UFC265 | Aug 7 | LIVE on E+ PPV: https://t.co/s0hnQ0rnOT ] pic.twitter.com/Fnt9n5P75O — UFC (@ufc) August 4, 2021

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Harvey Leonard