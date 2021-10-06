5 must-watch underrated fights at UFC 267

The UFC will return to the United Arab Emirates in October with the UFC 267 event set to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Although the numbered event is not a pay-per-view, it does not mean that the fight card is, in any way, inferior to the other UFC events of 2021.

The UFC 267 card will be headlined by a light heavyweight championship bout between champion Jan Blachowicz and UFC veteran Glover Teixeira. Blachowicz is currently on an impressive run in the UFC, winning his five fights in the promotion. The Polish fighter also defeated current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in his last outing.

Meanwhile, Teixeira is also having a late surge in his career. The 41-year-old's five-fight win streak in the 205-pound division has earned him another shot at UFC gold.

The co-main event of UFC 267 will feature an interim title bout between former bantamweight champion Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen. The bout is a rare instance where both fighters, who are competing for the title, are coming off losses. However, the losses suffered by the two bantamweights are not without asterisks.

Petr Yan dominated Aljamain Sterling in their fight at UFC 259. But in the fourth round, 'No Mercy' landed an illegal knee on a downed Sterling that cost him the title. Sandhagen, meanwhile, is coming off a razor-close split decision loss against former champion TJ Dillashaw.

Apart from the two title fights, the UFC 267 card is loaded with interesting fights that have the potential to be highly entertaining. On that note, let us take a look at five must-watch underrated contests on the UFC 267 fight card:

#5. Amanda Ribas vs. Virna Jandiroba (UFC strawweight division)

With just five appearances in the UFC octagon, Amanda Ribas has become one of the most exciting fighters in the women's strawweight division. The Brazilian fighter has won four of her five bouts in the octagon. Ribas lost her last contest against Marina Rodriguez via TKO at UFC 257, though.

Meanwhile, Virna Jandiroba is coming off a TKO victory against Kanako Murata. 'Carcara' is a submission specialist, with 13 of his 17 career wins coming via submission. So it would be interesting to see whether Ribas bounces back from the loss or Jandiroba makes her case as a legitimate strawweight contender.

