"They're almost the same" - Dominick Reyes gives his prediction for Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira at UFC 267

Dominick Reyes has made his prediction for the upcoming light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixeira and Jan Blachowicz. The clash is set to go down at UFC 267 later this month.

Speaking in an interview with Combat Sports on Fanatic View, Reyes picked Blachowicz to successfully defend his light heavyweight gold in the main event.

"That's a good fight... they're like almost the same... I think Glover has little bit better grappling and Jan has a little bit better hands. I don't know, this is a pick'em. I'm gonna go with Jan."

Reyes is currently on a three-fight losing skid in the UFC. 'The Destroyer' last competed in the octagon in May. Alongside Jiri Prochazka, he delivered one of the most exciting fights of 2021. Prochazka knocked the former title challenger out in the second round with a spinning back elbow.

In the interview, the 31-year-old reflected on the Fight of the Year contender.

"It was one of those hard, grueling fights that you know... everybody saw me put everything on the line, everybody saw him put everything on the line and at the end of the day, it's just all about respect. It was a big fight for me to build my legacy, to have those crazy fights and those tough fights where it looks like I'm out but I'm still fighting. It was important to me to prove to myself as well that, you know, I still kinda got it, that I'm still willing to go out there and jump in the fire. I proved it to myself in that fight and that felt good, man."

Jan Blachowicz fought Dominick Reyes at UFC 253

After Jon Jones relinquished the light heavyweight title, a championship bout was set between Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz at UFC 253. The clash determined the new king at 205 pounds.

Jan Blachowicz rose to the occasion and put on a great performance that night. The Polish powerhouse finished 'The Destroyer' inside two rounds and had UFC gold wrapped around his waist for the first time.

